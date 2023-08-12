Last year’s season was nothing less than stellar for the Hamilton Lions. After going undefeated in the regular season and winning their division for the first time in 36 years, the Lions are hoping to build on that with a few returning pieces.
“We had a really good group of seniors last year, and all eight of them were starters who played multiple positions. They were all do-it-all guys and a lot of the production on both sides came from those guys,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “Most importantly they were an even-kill group of seniors because they never got too high and never got too low, and they were perfect leaders. That was the catalyst of what we did last year, going undefeated, making the playoffs and making it to the quarterfinals against Taylorsville. We couldn’t have done it without last year’s senior class.”
Even though this year’s team is built differently, the Lions have a solid amount of experienced players returning that could help them succeed.
“We have a lot of experience returning, but just as many experienced guys that we’ve got, we have a bunch of kids that are having to step into starting roles,” he said. “Defensively, our reads and understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish with our coverages, stunts and blitzes have gotten better. Offensively, we’ve been repping, and I think those reps that we’ve been getting have helped everyone out tremendously, especially with two young quarterbacks (Justin Verner and Woods Gramling).”
With 12 seniors on their roster, leadership will be one of the Lions' strengths this season along with speed and athleticism.
“It’s a different group of kids with a different group of seniors than what we had last year,” he said. “Rokelle Cox and Blake Gosa are the two that I can relate to last year’s seniors, personality-wise, but the rest of them are a little bit more vocal.”
The Lions will look to take their group into new territory as they move up to class 2A where they will face Walnut, East Union and Hatley in their division.
“We’re headed into mostly new territory with Walnut and East Union, and Hatley is going to be a team that we see most years, so we’ll be familiar with them,” he said. “Being in 1A, we had seven district games and started district play in September, but we’re not starting it until mid-October now as a 2A school. By that point, everyone will be a whole lot better, so it’ll be interesting to see how things play out.”
Before the start of their long regular season, the Lions will hit their road this Friday to play in a jamboree against Mantachie.
“Since I’ve stepped foot in this fieldhouse, these kids have done everything that I’ve asked them,” Tackett said. “If it’s 100 degrees or 50 degrees, they’re going to work hard. When you put in the work, it’s hard to give up, and they learned how to win quicker than I thought. Winning is a habit and once you get a taste of it, it’s hard to get it out of your mouth.”
