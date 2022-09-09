The Hamilton Lions found more success in their ground game Friday as multiple players picked up rushing touchdowns to lift the Lions to a 53-6 win over McAdams.
“It was a team win on all three phases,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We have a very deep backfield with Kyzer (Verner), Jacourey (Miller), Quatavius (Blunt), Trent (Jones), Ke’Shon (Payne) and Paxton Dobbs, plus Evan (Pounders) contributed to the run game from the quarterback position with 20 yards on three carries. We have a very strong and physical offensive line that allowed us to pound it all game.”
Verner scored the first touchdown in the first quarter, and he completed the two-point conversion run to give Hamilton an 8-0 lead. Blunt added to the score with a three-yard touchdown run in the first.
In the second, Miller, Jordan Stanick and Jones had touchdown runs of 25, five and nine yards to extend Hamilton’s lead. Verner scored two more touchdowns before the half of 14 and two yards, giving the Lions a 47-0 lead at halftime.
Payne scored the final touchdown for the Lions in the third quarter on a 13-yard run, increasing the score to 53-0 after the missed extra point.
“We came into this game expecting a certain type of defense based on film, but they adjusted and played us in a two-high shell all night. So, we played nine versus seven all night, and we decided to keep running it. It was really more of a strategy thing than a gameplan-type thing.”
The Lions’ defense was dominant all game as they held McAdams to less than 50 total yards with Johnathan Hughes and Ran Honeycutt recovery fumbles. Hunter Barnes also came away with an interception, while Stanick led Hamilton in tackles for the second week in a row with four.
“We’ve been stingy on defense lately,” Tackett said. “Last game before I put our JV in, we only allowed 60 total offensive yards but in this game, we held them to the negatives. I think they finished the night with under 50 total offensive yards, which is good for us. We forced three turnovers in this game and two in our last game, so we’re currently plus-five to start the year.”
Special teams also had a few solid moments for the Lions as they recovered two live balls on a pair of kickoff returns.
“We’ve got some things to clean up on special teams, but we did really well on kickoffs in this game,” he said. “We went 3 for 6 on extra points, so we’ve got to clean that up because that’s points left on the field.”
The Lions have a county rivalry game coming up as they will host Smithville.
“Smithville is going to play a different defense than what we saw in this game, and I’m sure they’ll have adjustments specifically for us,” Tackett said. “We’ll try to come up with a good, solid gameplan, but it’s all going to be about playing fundamentally sound all game.”
