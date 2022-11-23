HAMILTON - A dream season filled with plenty of milestones came to an end on Friday night in Hamilton. The Lions gave it their all, but fatigue struck late in a 40-20 loss to Taylorsville.
“We played hard, and we were good enough to win the football game,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “The kids played hard enough to win the football game, and I believe that we should have won the game, but we didn’t.”
Both teams’ first-quarter drives stalled out, knotting the score at 0-0, but they started to get things going in the second. The Tartars got on the board first with an interception return, but Sean Potts kept two more points off the board after a two-point conversion stop.
The Lions hit right back as Jacourey Miller took the kickoff all the way home for a touchdown, and Parker Beasley drilled the extra point to give the Lions a 7-6 lead. On Taylorsville’s next possession, Kyzer Verner and Miller stopped the runner just short, but the Tartars moved the sticks on the next play.
Two plays later, the Tartars regained the lead on a touchdown completion. The Lions’ offense went back to their run game as Verner picked up a few yards before Evan Pounders found Miller with a huge pass.
This big completion set up a five-yard touchdown run by Pounders with less than seven seconds left in the first half. The extra point sailed just wide, and the Lions went into halftime down 14-13.
“Evan (Pounders) did a lot of good things and made a lot of good throws,” Tackett said. “He pulled the ball down when he needed to, and he’s played great all year. He’s grown a lot since I got here, and he’s done everything that I’ve asked him to do.”
The second half began with tackles by Colin Nevil and Ean Collum, but it was all for naught as the Tartars extended their lead on a long touchdown pass.
Pounders and Verner kept it on the ground on the Lions’ next possession to pick up a few yards, and Pounders found Johnathan Hughes on a 35-yard touchdown pass a few plays later. Beasley’s extra point tied the game at 20-20.
Hughes teamed up with Potts and Blake Gosa on a first-down tackle, but the Tartars kept the chains moving. Hunter Barnes made a tackle that stopped Taylorsville just short on third down, but the Tartars managed to pick up a first down.
After giving up the first down, the Lions’ defense hung in there as Barnes, Hughes and Potts teamed up for a tackle to force a fourth-and-four situation at the six-yard line. The Tartars scored on a six-yard touchdown completion to break the tie.
The Lions’ offense faced a fourth-and-one situation with one minute left in the third, and Pounders scampered for the first down. Hamilton’s drive ended after another interception.
The fourth quarter saw the Tartars go on a long drive to extend their lead. A Pounders’ pass to Verner got the next drive off to a solid start, and he kept it going with a short run and a pass to Ashton Boeke to get inside the Tartars’ 15-yard line.
Two plays later, Hamilton’s drive ended with an interception, and the Tartars extended the lead with a three-play touchdown drive. A fumble gave the Tartars the ball back with 58 seconds left as they sealed the win.
