HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions’ strong running game and defensive presence led them to their first win of the season over McAdams on Friday night.
The Lions had a combined total of 334 rushing yards in the 45-0 win over the Bulldogs. Senior Rye Howard rushed for 138 yards on 14 carries with one rushing and receiving touchdown, Josh Harrison rushed for 65 yards, Evan Pounders rushed for 81 yards with two rushing touchdowns and one passing and freshman Kyzer Verner had 74 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns.
“We’ve got a stable of running backs here with Rye (Howard), Josh (Harrison) and Kyzer (Verner); even our QB Evan (Pounders) can run it if he gets downhill enough and has some space,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We’ve definitely got some playmakers that can run the ball very well.”
The Lions started the game off on the 35-yard line and runs by Howard and Harrison quickly put the Lions in Bulldog territory. Pounders scored on a 20-yard run to put his team on the board, and Verner completed the two-point conversion, giving the Lions the early 8-0 lead.
McAdams’ first two possessions in the first quarter ended up going backwards as Hamilton’s defense stood strong. Sophomore Stanick Jordan and senior Quinn Pounders both were defensive anchors on these possessions and throughout the night, both recording sacks and tackles for losses.
“Defense is a big part of our identity. We’ve got some guys that’ll really go after it on defense,” Tackett said. “We played good defense last week, but we didn’t have good tackling and that was the difference in tonight’s game. After watching the film on Monday, I told the guys we’ve got to do a better job tackling if we want to win games. So, I was really happy to see an improvement in our tackling this game.”
The Lions had the ball on the Bulldogs’ 26-yard line to start the second quarter, but they got pushed back for negative yardage on back-to-back plays. After an offside penalty, Parker Beasley drilled a 33-yard field goal to give the Lions an 11-0 lead.
Hamilton recovered a fumble on the kickoff, and Verner scored on a 54-yard run the next play with 9:51 left in the second quarter. Hamilton went on to recover the onside kick at the 50-yard line, and Pounders scored on a 50-yard run putting the Lions up 25-0 after the extra point by Beasley.
McAdams fumbled on their next possession, and it was recovered by Harrison on the Bulldogs’ 34-yard line, which led to Verner scoring on a 4-yard run. Howard extended the Lions’ lead to 38-0 on a 4-yard run to go into halftime.
The Lions’ running game continued to click in the third and fourth quarter. Pounders connected on a 7-yard pass to Howard to seal the win at 45-0 after the extra point.
“We’ve got some stuff to clean up as the season progresses, but I think we took a step in the right direction tonight,” Tackett said.