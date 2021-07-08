The Hamilton Lions have been making up for lost time this summer and showing plenty of improvement as a team.
Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said his team has played often and found gains in areas such as shooting and defense.
“Up until tonight, it’s been great. We have played well and played as a team,” Garvin said during summer league at Amory. “Willie (Green), Tyques (Lindsey) and Kaden (Smith) have all been shooting well. We have played our JV a good bit when we have had some good leads as well.”
While Garvin felt like his games against Amory and South Pontotoc were some of the Lions’ toughest of the summer, he saw plenty out of his team in a tournament at Ingomar the week before where they played Falkner, Blue Mountain, Ingomar and Pine Grove.
“We had some good wins over Falkner and Blue Mountain, and we played with Ingomar with only six players. We played with Pine Grove, who may be a better team than Ingomar,” Garvin said. “I had a couple go on vacation, and that set us back.”
Garvin said defense is the area he has stressed most during the summer, believing that will help the Lions utilize their speed.
“We have got to play good solid defense. We are going to be small, but we have plenty of speed with Willie and Tyques out front,” he said. “If we don’t put that pressure out front, it’s going to affect the rest of our game.”
Hamilton’s sophomore group has stepped up during the summer, including Willie Green, Tyques Lindsey and Tae Rice.
“We have improved tremendously. Our defense was looking way better, and our shooting has been so much better,” Garvin said. “Our ball handling and decision making has been way better. I feel real positive about the upcoming season. We have a lot of younger guys that are starting to come around. Tae Rice is also starting to step up.”
Garvin also pointed out a position change for senior Rye Howard, allowing him to be more active in scoring since the graduation of leading scorers Zach Crawford and D.J. Dobbs.
“We have taken Rye from putting him in a point guard role, down to a 3 or 4 or even a post player. That has helped him come around with his game,” Garvin said. “He didn’t have the confidence in his ball handling to run the point, but I didn’t have as many guards last year. I think Rye is going to step up as a scorer, but what he does have to work on is that he’s starting to take the ball to the hole a lot better. At the beginning of the summer, we gave it to him in the post, and he would look to give it back out. He doesn’t jump real high, but he has really long arms and gets a lot of blocked shots.”
Kaden Smith, another senior, has also gotten more active with a scoring role for the Lions.
“Kaden has gotten so much better with his decision making, and his shot, we were playing at Ingomar last week, and I don’t think he missed many,” Garvin said. “He made a lot of really good shots.”