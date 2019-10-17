Hamilton felt the brunt of Tupelo Christian Prep’s explosive offense on Thursday night as the Eagles rolled to the 41-0 Division 2-1A win.
“It was pretty much that TCPS just dominated the game from the word go,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “We didn’t come out and play very well, and they did right off the bat and jumped all over us. It’s not an excuse, but we had a lot of guys injured and are asking freshmen and sophomores to step up and play positions they never have before. Credit to TCPS though because they did a good job taking the wind out of our sails.”
TCPS quarterback Khi Holiday passed for three touchdowns, two of those to Noah Foster, and rushed for nearly another 100 yards and a touchdown.
Pierce said the Lions are currently being plagued by the injury bug.
“We had another couple more players get hurt, and it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “You can’t win for losing because as soon as you get one back, two more get hurt. The kids played really hard though, and we just got beat by a team that was better.”
Pierce found positives on both sides of the ball, especially with some changes on offense.
“We moved some things around and put B.J. (Jones) at quarterback, and he did a good job of running a little bit of wildcat,” Pierce said. “He also completed a couple of passes to Collin Holman, who had a good night with a couple of really big catches and an interception he returned for about 50 yards. We’re taking our lumps right now, but in the long run, we will be better.”
Hamilton’s division slate gets even tougher this Friday when they travel to defending state champion Nanih Waiya, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A.
“We have seen them on film, and they are big and physical and will be difficult to handle running and throwing it,” Pierce said. “They have athletes all over the place that will be ready to rock and roll, and it will be difficult without a doubt. Our guys have to keep fighting and keep working to get better each week.”