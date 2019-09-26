Hamilton running back Ty Hall scored the lone touchdown of the game, and the Lions’ defense held from there for the 7-0 victory over Vardaman on Friday night.
The win gives Hamilton its first division win since 2017.
“It should have been better than what it was, but a win is a win and we will take that any time,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “The first win against Ethel to break our losing streak felt good, but we want to continually get better so this first division win feels really great. Even having our division record at 1-1 feels really good, especially with the stretch we have coming up. Vardaman is a team a lot like us, trying to grow and get better.”
Hall scored his touchdown on a 1-yard run on Hamilton’s first possession of the game with 3:56 left in the first quarter with Parker Beasley tacking on the extra point to make it 7-0. Hall had a strong night running the ball, piling up 232 yards on 30 carries. B.J. Jones had 68 yards on 11 carries.
“Ty had a huge night, and B.J. ran the ball really well too,” Pierce said. “We moved the ball great from the 20 to the 20, and once we got inside the 20, we did things to stop ourselves. Whenever we finally learn to finish on offense, we can be a really good football. I think we’re getting there defensively, and offensively, we are just right there. It’s been the same story for the last few weeks that we just have to finish the good drives that we have.”
The Lions’ defense posted its second shutout of the season with Sam Robinson leading the way with eight tackles, two for loss. Gabe Tipton was right behind him with seven tackles, and Evan Pounders had a pair of tackles for loss. Rye Howard had an interception.
“Our defense was lights out again, and Coach (Dallas) Flippo did a great job getting them prepared. Our defensive line got off their blocks, and our secondary defended the pass well, and it was overall an amazing effort,” Pierce said. “Sam Robinson was all over the field, and we had to move him from the defensive line to linebacker due to injury. He did a good job stepping in well in that position. Gabe Tipton had a couple of tackles for loss and was all over the field, and Evan Pounders had a huge game. He had a couple of pass breakups as well as some tackles for loss, and he’s really stepping up as young as he is. We have a lot of young guys stepping up.”
Hamilton continues in the thick of Division 2-1A play this Friday, hosting county rival Smithville, who they haven’t faced since 2016. Smithville comes off a bye week after suffering its first loss of the season to Noxapater.
“We know they are a very good football team, and I know they have had some injuries that hurt them, and their only loss is to a very good Noxapater team,” Pierce said. “They are ranked second in 1A for a reason because they are coached well and are very athletic and physical. Coach (Michael) Campbell and his guys do a great job getting them ready to play. It’s a measuring stick game to see where we are. We have won two of our last three games, and if we can come out and compete against them, maybe we can have a few breaks go our way.”