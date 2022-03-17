HAMILTON – Nothing came easy for the Hamilton Lions in a back-and-forth game against Walnut on Thursday, but they were able to get the job done in the last inning, grabbing a 10-9 victory.
“Credit goes out to Wyatt Baggett because he pitched good enough for us to win,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “We had a tough time playing and hitting behind him, and we allowed a lot of unearned runs and errors, which is not our style of play at all. We were lucky to come out with a win, but I am proud of them for hanging with it through the cold and rough conditions of the field.”
After falling 1-0 in the top of the first, Hamilton responded quickly in the bottom of the first to tie things up. Drake Pittman started things off for the Lions’ offense by reaching first base on a wild pitch, and Quinn Pounders followed up by nailing a hit to left field for a double.
Pittman got the Lions on the board by scoring a run on another wild pitch, while Noah Hester drew a walk shortly after. Pounders came home on a passed ball to give Hamilton a 2-1 lead in the first.
The Wildcats opened up the second by loading the bases after a pair of walks and an error, and they capitalized on the opportunity by bringing in two runs on a base hit from Adrian Palmer to take a 3-2 lead. Evan Pounders ended the Walnuts’ run by getting the third out on a fielder’s choice to home plate.
In the bottom of the second, Blake Gosa reached first base on a passed ball, and courtesy runner Hunter Barnes came in for him and managed to steal second and third for the Lions. Quinn Pounders cracked another double to left field, which allowed Barnes to come home and tie the game at 3-3.
Hamilton carried on the momentum from Quinn Pounders’ RBI by loading the bases after Hester drew a walk, and Joshua West reached first on an error at third base. Baggett reached first on a dropped third strike, which allowed Pounders to come home for a run.
With the bases still loaded, courtesy runner Kyzer Verner made it home on a wild pitch to give Hamilton a 5-3 lead, but the Wildcats got the third out of the second on a groundout to the shortstop.
In the top of the third with two out and two runners on base, Walnut regained the lead after Drew Jackson hit a single and got to third on an error in the outfield, making the score 6-5. The Lions’ offense took over after Hester made the final out.
Hamilton kicked off the bottom of the third with Gosa drawing a walk, and Barnes came in for him once again as a courtesy runner. Ran Honeycutt got a base hit on a bunt, which allowed Barnes to advance to third.
The Lions tied the game up after Barnes managed to steal home after Honeycutt stole second base. Pittman and Quinn Pounders loaded the bases with walks, and Hester brought Honeycutt in for a run on a sacrifice fly out to center, giving Hamilton a 7-6 lead going into the fourth inning.
Evan Pounders came in for Baggett on the mound in the fourth inning, and Walnut took an 8-7 lead after Owen Hopper stole home and a double by Dylan Mayo allowed Collin Clifton to come home.
Suede Shows drew a walk to start the bottom of the fourth, and he managed to work his way around the diamond and reached home plate to tie the game after Evan Pounders hit a sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hamilton loaded the bases with a double by Pittman and walks to Honeycutt and Quinn Pounders, and Honeycutt scored on a passed ball to give the Lions a 9-8 advantage. Walnut once again tied the game at 9-9 in the top of the seventh after Palmer got an RBI single to center.
Hester drew a walk for the Lions to start the bottom of the seventh, and Barnes came in to pinch run. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, while West drew a walk.
Shows singled up the middle, which loaded the bases. With Josh Harrison up at the plate, Barnes came in for the game-winning run on a passed ball, sealing the walkoff win for Hamilton.
“If we had to give out a game ball to someone, it’d definitely go to Hunter Barnes tonight,” Flippo said. “He can really scoot on those bases, and he really helped hide a lot of our mistakes with his legs.”