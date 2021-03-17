The Hamilton Lions put up an early lead, which they rode to a win over Hickory Flat last Monday afternoon in the final game of the Bruce Tournament.
Grayson Cockerham went the distance on the mound, striking out four and allowing one run on three hits.
The Lions took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Evan Pounders walked and scored on an error. Suede Shows also reached on an error and came home on a sacrifice fly by Quinn Pounders. Noah Hester and Drake Pittman had back-to-back hits, and Cockerham drew a walk to load the bases with two outs, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Hamilton scored another two in the second. Joshua West drew a walk leading off, and Shows doubled with one out to put runners at second and third. Both runners scored on back-to-back sac flies from Sam Robinson and Quinn Pounders.
The Lions scored their final run in the fourth on an RBI single from Pounders after Robinson drew a walk.
Hamilton also dropped a close 6-4 game with Bruce, the continuation of a game suspended by weather.
Evan Pounders had a pair of hits and struck out six in the loss, while walking one.
Hamilton also dropped a 10-0 decision to South Pontotoc at Bruce last Monday and fell 20-3 to New Albany last Tuesday.