BOONEVILLE – The Hamilton Lions came through in the final inning against Center Hill last Tuesday, capping off their two games in the Northeast Spring Break Tournament with a 6-5 win over the Mustangs.
Brady Davis picked up the win, scattering five hits over five innings, walking three and striking out nine.
“I thought Brady battled tonight,” Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said. “He didn’t have his best, and he also didn’t have much help until we had those two offensive innings. That’s all the help he got.”
The Lions trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the second but had their first rally to take a 4-3 lead.
Joshua Bruff started the inning by reaching on a strikeout and wild pitch, and Drake Harlow and Joshua West loaded the bases on a walk and an infields single.
Designated hitter Seth Seely came through, smashing an RBI single to right field to drive in the first run, and Collin Holman tied the game up with a two-run single to right. Davis was hit by a pitch, and Hall drove in Holman with a single past short to put the Lions on top.
“Seth (Seely) was making his first start, and he stepped in there and swung the bat a little bit,” Earnest said. “I’m proud for him.”
The Mustangs tied the game in the top of the third and went ahead 5-4 in the top of the fifth, scoring on an error in the third and a sacrifice fly after a pair of one-out singles in the fifth.
Hamilton sent seven to the plate and put the game-tying and winning runs up in the bottom of the inning before the game was called for time.
Hall led off with his second hit of the game and eventually came around to score on a passed ball. Sam Robinson was hit by a pitch, and Kamden Elfring came in to pinch run. Harlow loaded the bases with his second walk of the game, and West reached on an error to bring in the final run.
“We still have to get better all the way around, defensively and catching especially, and we still strike out too much,” Earnest said. “Again, we have played more games than we have practiced on the field. That doesn’t help, but it’s also not an excuse. We just have to get better.”
Also Tuesday: Ripley 8, Hamilton 1
The Lions scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning. Collin Holman led off with a base hit, moved all the way to third on Grayson Cockerham’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Brady Davis reached on an error.
Ripley took a 2-1 lead in the second, added one more in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth as the Lions couldn’t catch up.
Hamilton stranded a leadoff single from Sam Robinson in the bottom of the second inning as Ripley pitcher Cade Davis struck out the side after that. In the fourth, Robinson walked, and Joshua Bruff singled, both with two outs, but another strikeout ended the threat.
The Lions put another two on in the fifth with a walk to Drake Harlow, a fielder’s choice from Holman and Cockerham being hit by a pitch. Hall had a leadoff single in the sixth.