The Amory Christian Lions traveled to Heritage Christian of Holly Springs last Tuesday night for a conference game and were able to bring home their second conference win of the season with a 76-54 victory.
Michael Spotts had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds on the night, while Luke Harrison was also in double figures with 13 points and seven rebounds. Mason Hill had seven points and five rebounds. Jacob Carson put 11 points on the board for ACA, while Eli Cantrell added in 10 points and six rebounds. Jake Harrison contributed nine points and nine steals. Chase Mitchell added four points and six rebounds.
On Friday night, both the Lions and Lady Lions hit the road to take on Tuscaloosa Christian Academy. The girls played a close game against the Lady Warriors, but in the end fell 50-38.
Faith Keeton led in scoring with 17 points and added four rebounds. Lauren Jones contributed 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Molly Hallmark finished with six points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Zoie Christian and Reese Crook each added in eight rebounds.
The Lions also dropped their game on Friday, 70-67, despite having the lead for a big portion of the first half. Tuscaloosa went ahead just before the half.
The Warriors charged ahead in the third quarter, leading by as many as 11 points. ACA fought back and tied up the game with on a three-pointer with seconds left in the game.
Tuscaloosa drove down the court and shot a buzzer-beater three to claim the win.
Spotts led the Lions boasting a triple-double on the night with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks. Harrison had 15 points, while Carson had nine points. Cantrell contributed eight points, and Hill added four points and eight rebounds on the night.