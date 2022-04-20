HAMILTON – It was a defensive battle last Tuesday night as the Hamilton Lions faced off against their division rivals Vardaman. Senior pitcher Joshua West led the way on the mound with a shutout and nine strikeouts in the 2-0 win.
The Lions hit the road on Thursday to face off against Vardaman again where they suffered a 2-0 loss to slip to second place in the division.
“Joshua (West) is just consistent as you can ask for in a high school pitcher,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said on Tuesday. “He’s a businessman on the mound, and when the defense plays as well as they did tonight, it’s a good combination. That’s the defense we know and love around Hamilton, and we’ve shown flashes of it this year, but we’ve made some blunders where we’ve had really bad defensive games. Thankfully, we were solid tonight on defense.”
The Lions’ defense stood strong in the first two innings, only giving up a walk, while their offense tried to make something happen after going three up, three down through two innings.
In the bottom of the third, Hamilton found a way to get a few runs on the board to take a 2-0 lead after Blake Gosa reached on an error. Hunter Barnes came in as courtesy runner for Gosa, and he made his way to third on stolen bases.
Barnes headed home for the first run of the game after Drake Pittman reached first on an error. Pittman added to the score by coming home on the third error of the inning for the Rams.
In the top of the fourth, Vardaman nearly score to make it a one-run game, but Suede Shows made a throw from shortstop to home for an out.
“We never miss a beat with Suede at short,” Flippo said. “He’s mister utility for us because you can play him anywhere, and last year, he played everything but first and catcher. He’s really tough, and he’s only a sophomore.”
After the big defensive play, Noah Hester got Hamilton its first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth on a double to center field.
“Noah (Hester) is hot as a firecracker right now at the plate,” Flippo said. “I don’t know what his average is at the moment, but he’s got to be pushing .500 now. We’ve got a few guys coming on strong too, but hats off to Vardaman’s pitcher because he was tough. He’s one of the best we’ve seen all year long, and he made it hard on us in this game.”
The Rams picked up three quick outs after the big double to bring their offense back onto the field.
West added to his strikeout total in the fifth and sixth innings, boosting his total to six after a pair of strikeouts in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Rams got two runners on base in the seventh inning, looking to tie the game up, but West put an end to their comeback attempt with three straight strikeouts to seal the win for Hamilton.