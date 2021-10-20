Mistakes on both sides of the ball and inexperience stifled the Hamilton Lions in the 55-13 loss against West Lowndes on Friday night.
Hamilton coach Wade Tackett described this game as witnessing his young, injured team go up against a really good West Lowndes team.
“I saw a really good West Lowndes team, and we’re a young, injury depleted team trying to find our way right now,” Tackett said. “We had blocking miscues again. We’re dropping footballs, and we’re not making tackles and we had a couple of blown coverages.”
The Lions scored their first points of the game in the second quarter on a pass from Evan Pounders to Kyzer Verner that went 68 yards for a touchdown. With 9:03 left in the third quarter, Rye Howard scored on an 18-yard touchdown run.
Despite the loss, Tackett said he was impressed with the performances from Pounders, Verner, Howard, Quinn Pounders and Ean Collum.
“I thought Evan (Pounders) threw the ball very well. He connected on a big-time pass to Kyzer (Verner) in the second quarter,” Tackett said. “I saw a lot of effort from Kyzer, Rye (Howard), Quinn Pounders and Ean Collum on both sides of the football.”
The Lions head to Vardaman this Friday as they try to grab their first division win of the season.
“This is a very winnable game for us, but we just have to cut out all the mistakes that we make week in and week out,” Tackett said.