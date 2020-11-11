HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions had a tale of two halves in their season finale against Coffeeville.
Hamilton was shut out in the first half but stormed back in the second half for a 26-12 victory to end their season on a high note.
“We couldn’t do anything right in the first half. Defensively, we played great all night long,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “We gave up a big run or two and the long pass that got them down inside the 5, but other than that, we played great all night. We came in, and I was out here with Senior Night at halftime, and I don’t know what Coach (Scotty) Nichols said to them at halftime, but he obviously gave them an inspiring speech. We came out ready to play in the second half. That’s a credit to our guys being able to flip the switch.”
Neither team had anything going on their first drives of the game, but Rye Howard and Grayson Cockerham picked up first downs on Hamilton’s second possession. The drive stalled on fourth down on an incomplete pass.
The Lions faked a punt on their next possession and got a big run from defensive lineman Quinn Pounders, but that was called back on a holding penalty.
The Pirates came up with a big play on the ensuing drive to set up their first touchdown as a long pass got them inside the 5-yard line, and they took the 6-0 lead two plays later.
Hamilton’s defense ended the first half on a better note as Tyler Bertrand came through for the sack on the final play of the second quarter.
Xavier Steffin had a sack to force a three-and-out on Coffeeville’s opening drive of the third, and Zach Crawford pressured a couple of bad passes on the next one. The Lions recovered a fumble late in the fourth that the Lions recovered at the 15-yard line to set up their first score.
“Offensively, we were able to move the ball just enough to get going,” Pierce said. “It’s tough when your starting quarterback is out, but we have to give Blake (Gosa) credit because he did a good job managing the offense. He made one mistake tonight on a pick and before that, he made none.”
Howard powered in from 6 yards out, but a bad snap on the extra point kept the game tied at 6-6.
It didn’t stay tied long as Hamilton’s defense came through again. First Sam Robinson came through with a tackle for loss in the backfield, then after a couple of false starts and a bad snap, D.J. Dobbs snagged an interception and took it 23 yards to the house to go up 12-6.
Xavier Steffin made it two in a little over a minute as his pick six extended the lead to 18-6 with 6:21 to go.
“DJ’s pick completely changed the momentum, and Xavier’s was the icing on top,” Pierce said. “The defense was the star of the game. Any time you force four turnovers with two pick sixes, it doesn’t matter as much what you do on offense.”
The Pirates had a pick six of their own to cut it to a one-possession game, but on third down of the Lions’ next drive, Howard iced the win with a 42-yard scoring run.
‘HUGE PLAY’
“That was a big run by Rye at the end on third down,” Pierce said. “The game is still within reach for Coffeeville, and he busts for that big touchdown. That’s a huge play.”
Hamilton finishes out the season at 4-7 with wins over Coffeeville, Smithville and Ethel.
“I am very proud to be able to get a win to finish off the season and hopefully get everything going in the right way for next year,” Pierce said. “To send these seniors out with a win and win four ball games this year is huge for us. We have lost three games we shouldn’t have lost and to come back in a game that we knew we should have won meant a lot to us as coaches and to these guys too.”