HAMILTON – After falling behind 8-0 in the third inning, Suede Shows came on and did an admirable job in relief. It wasn’t enough as the Hamilton Lions were hammered 13-3 by the Pine Grove Panthers on Thursday night in Game 1 one of their Class 1A third-round playoff encounter.
“Suede is always competitive,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said of his freshman. “He’s played every position except first and catcher and has done a good job.”
The Lions fared better on Friday but fell 4-3 after Pine Grove won in with a walkoff hit.
Joshua West took the mound in Game 1 and gave up a lead off single, but the Hamilton defense nearly helped him out, getting the lead off runner out at second. RBI singles for a 2-0 Pine Grove lead were bridged by a fly out to Quinn Pounders, and a groundout to second baseman Drake Pittman ended the inning.
Pittman drew a leadoff walk and stole second, but the next three Lions were retired in order.
The Lions rebounded in the top of the second as Shows fielding a grounder to open the inning and West ended it with back-to-back strikeouts.
Grayson Cockerham reached on an error with one out but was caught stealing, and a strikeout ended the inning.
The third inning saw the Panthers jump out to an 8-0 lead, which brought in Shows in relief. He turned things around quickly, getting his first two batters out. Another run crossed the plate but a strikeout finally put the Panthers’ bats to rest.
Shows reached with a one-out single, and Pittman’s walk led to a Pounders blast off the center field fence to score courtesy runner Parker Beasley to get the Lions on the board.
Pine Grove added a run in the fifth, but a double play and a fielde’s choice limited the damage.
West drew a walk with one out, and Pittman was popped on the hip for the free pass with two outs. Pounders came through with a single to load the bases, and West and Pittman scored on back to back walks from Sam Robinson and Noah Hester to cut the lead to 10-3.
The sixth began with a leadoff walk that turned into another run due to errors to extend the lead to 11-3. They added two more runs in the top of the seventh.
Pounders and Hester each reached on errors in the top of the seventh, but the Lions couldn’t bring them in.
“We started off bad, played bad in the middle and finished bad in the end,” Flippo said. “I still say we’re a defensively minded team but we sure didn’t show it tonight.”
Friday: Pine Grove 4, Hamilton 3
Hamilton starter Grayson Cockerham settled in over his last four innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Pine Grove came away with the win on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh after back-to-back one-out hits.
The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the second, but Hamilton went up 3-2 in the top of the third.
Joshua West led of with an inside-the-park solo homer, and Cockerham and Sam Robinson hit back-to-back RBI singles for the Lions’ first lead of the series.
It was short-lived as Pine Grove tied the game in the bottom of the inning, and the two teams stayed tied until the seventh.
Suede Shows had a hit in the fourth, and Cockerham and West did in the sixth when the Lions had a runner thrown out at home to end a scoring threat.
Cockerham and West each led the way offensively with two hits apiece.
Sports Editor Melissa Meador contributed to this story.