The Hamilton Lions kicked off their Spring Break with a bang as they dominated in their first matchup against Cottage Hill at the Beach Games, coming away with a 16-6 win last Monday.
“We just saw the ball and hit it all game,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “We came out hot and stayed hot against them, and we had some good pitching from Wyatt (Baggett) and Evan (Pounders). That was by far our best performance of the whole trip.”
Hamilton wasted no time in putting a pair of runs on the board as Suede Shows and Myles Self got on base after a walk and an error, and Drake Pittman and Noah Hester brought both runners home with a sac bunt and a single.
After a double play from Shows to Pittman to Hester ended the first inning, the Lions put another run on the board in the second inning. Self reached first on an error, while Pittman got on base after getting hit by a pitch.
Self advanced to third on a passed ball and later made his way home after an error at third base. Baggett picked up his first two strikeouts on the mound as the Lions’ defense went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the second.
Cottage Hill found a way to put a pair of runs on the board in the third inning as they cut the score down to 3-2 after a two-run single. The Lions answered back by scoring four runs in the fourth inning to increase their lead.
Self and Shows drew walks to start the inning, and Hester drove both runners in with a double to right field. Hamilton followed by loading the bases after Hunter Barnes drew a walk, while Pounders reached first on an error.
Hester came home after Ran Honeycutt was hit by a pitch, and Blake Gosa brought Barnes home with an RBI single to left field, giving Hamilton a 7-2 lead. The Lions’ hot streak continued in the fifth as Shows, Self and Pittman loaded the bases on walks and a hit by pitch.
Hester reached first on an error, which allowed Shows and Self to come in for runs, and Pounders brought Pittman home with a sac fly to center field as Hamilton gained a 10-2 lead.
“Noah (Hester) is leading us with a .447 average, and he’s just been red hot over the past few games,” Flippo said. “He’s seeing the ball, and it’s tough to fool him for a full at-bat because he makes great in-at-bat adjustments.”
The Lions finished the game off strong in the seventh inning by posting six runs to put things away. Pittman opened the inning with a walk, while Hester picked up a base hit.
Barnes followed with an RBI single to left field and after Pounders reached first on an error, Honeycutt hit a two-run single to extend Hamilton’s lead to 13-2. After Gosa reached on an error and Braedyn Lackie entered as his courtesy runner, Pounders scored on a wild pitch, while Trent Jones and Shows picked up RBIs on ground outs to give the Lions a 16-2 lead.
Cottage Hill scored four runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double and a pair of errors. Baggett and Pounders combined for seven strikeouts on the day.
“Baggett continues to improve, and Evan (Pounders) was great out of the bullpen,” Flippo said. “We had a rough seventh inning with four errors and just couldn’t get the game closed out, but the guys played well overall.”
Also Monday: Alma Bryant 13, Hamilton 3
Alma Bryant scored 11 of its 13 runs in the bottom of the third to come out with the win last Monday.
Myles Self and Drake Pittman both finished with a pair of hits, while Pittman also added a double and a pair of RBIs. Suede Shows and Ran Honeycutt also came away with base hits in the loss.
Last Tuesday: Bayshore Christian 12, Hamilton 1
Bayshore Christian also had a big third against the Lions, scoring eight runs in the inning to take a 12-1 win last Tuesday.
Drake Pittman and Ran Honeycutt both hit doubles for Hamilton, while Paxton Dobbs hit an RBI single in the third inning.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.