HAMILTON – The cold and rain did not stop the Hamilton Lions from starting their baseball season off right, capturing a 7-5 win over Caledonia in four innings on Saturday.
“We were lucky to get this one in with how bad the conditions were, but I liked what I saw for the most part,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “We started out with JD Whitaker on the mound, and he gave a good performance out there in the two innings that he pitched. Blake (Gosa) faced a few good batters and struggled to find the strike zone in this game, but we’re expecting him to get on the mound a lot this year. Suede (Shows) stayed around the zone, and Ran (Honeycutt) came in and got outs, so that’s what we’re looking forward to. We feel good about where we’re at, and we’ve just got to keep on improving and focusing on the little things.”
After giving up a single on the first at-bat and a walk, the Lions picked up three quick outs capped off by a strikeout from Whitaker. Hamilton’s first go at the plate ended in a strikeout and a pair of flyouts to end the first.
In the bottom of the second, the Lions loaded the bases after Paxton Dobbs, Whitaker and Gosa drew walks. Courtesy runners Hunter Barnes and Justin Verner came in for Gosa and Whitaker, while Caledonia looked to change things up by bringing in a new pitcher.
The Lions scored their first run of the game after Dobbs came home on a wild pitch followed by Evan Pounders drawing the fourth walk of the inning. Shows cracked an RBI single to center field, bringing home Barnes and loading the bases again.
Verner, Pounders and Shows all came home to give Hamilton a 5-0 lead after three-straight walks, and Honeycutt scored on a wild pitch to add to the lead before the third out of the inning. The Cavaliers scored three runs in the top of the third on an RBI single, a walk and a fielder’s choice to cut the score to 6-3.
Gosa drew a walk on the first at-bat of the third, and Verner entered as his courtesy runner. Verner managed to make his way around the diamond, advancing to second on a wild pitch, stealing third and coming home after another wild pitch to put Hamilton up 7-3.
Caledonia scored two more runs in the fourth on an RBI double and fielder’s choice to make it a two-run game, but Zach McCandless made a running grab out in right field to seal the win for Hamilton.
“Our subs looked good out there when we were moving people in and out, and two clutch plays came from our subs,” Flippo said. “As long as we can roll people in and out like that and they can play their roles, we’re going to be alright.”