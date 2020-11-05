Hamilton built up a 14-0 lead in the first half and seemed well on its way to a Division 2-1A win over Noxapater on Friday night.
The host Tigers had different plans, however, as they rallied for the 16-14 victory with a second half comeback.
“We blew it in the second half. We played really well in the first half, especially defensively,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “They couldn’t do anything, and we forced three turnovers and blocked a punt. We also played pretty well offensively, considering our quarterback, Evan Pounders, is out.”
Hamilton both touchdowns in the second quarter with Rye Howard first finding the end zone on a 1-yard run.
The Lions went up 14-0 on Howard’s second touchdown and Parker Beasley’s extra point with 56 seconds left in the first half.
“We went into hafltime with a lot of momentum,” Pierce said. “Then defensively, we couldn’t get off the field in the second half. We let our guard down, and we told them at halftime not to do that because it was a long way from over.”
Hamilton got the ball to open the third quarter but Noxapater came up with a quick stop and answered with a long drive. The Lions’ defense stopped them on the 1-yard line on the next drive to stay up 14-6, but that momentum was short-lived as they dropped the snap in the end zone and fell on it to give the Tigers a safety.
The short kickoff gave the Tigers good field position to work with and a face mask penalty added to it. Noxapater scored shortly after and had luck to take the lead as they recovered a bad snap on the extra point and strolled into the end zone on the two point conversion to go up 16-14.
“We had a guy there who just missed the tackle. We had a lot of mistakes in the second half with two fumbles, and nothing really went right,” Pierce said. “We couldn’t get anything going offensively, and it’s a credit to how well they played defensively in the second half. They were able to get to the edge on us a lot when they were on offense, and we had a hard time tackling.”
Pierce praised their effort on defense, especially on the defensive line.
“Zach Crawford and Quinn Pounders had big ballgames up front. They were very difficult to block all night long, but especially in the second half, they had some big plays,” he said. “Rye carried the ball well at times despite a couple of fumbles, but any time you’re missing your quarterback, it hurts. Our offense runs through Rye, and he’s our go-to guy, but Evan brings that element of being able to throw the ball.”
The Lions missed out on the playoffs but look to finish their season out with a win in a non-division game against Coffeeville at home this Friday.
“We don’t know a whole lot about them because they have only played three games, so it’s pretty hard to judge them,” Pierce said. “They just played McAdams and won, but the games they have played have been sporadic with a couple of weeks off between each one. It’s a chance to end our season on a high note and finish better than we did last year. That’s something we definitely want to do, and this is one of our games for our program to keep moving in the right direction, we need to win.”