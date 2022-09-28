The atmosphere and confidence surrounding the Hamilton Lions continues to grow each week. The Lions faced some challenges in Friday’s game against French Camp, but managed to pull through to increase their record to 5-0 for the first time since 1984 with a 25-21 win.
“We have a lot of confidence right now, and I don’t know if that’s something that Hamilton football has had in a while,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “It’s a credit to the kids because the only thing that I’ve done was present them with standards and accountability, and they’ve embraced it. To have this early success is really building our confidence and giving us a little swagger.”
Both teams stalled out in the first quarter, but Hamilton managed to strike first after finding the end zone midway through the second. Evan Pounders scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, and Parker Beasley nailed the extra point to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.
Kyzer Verner followed with a 10-yard touchdown run of his own, extending Hamilton’s lead to 13-0 with 2:07 left in the second after the failed two-point conversion. Before heading into halftime, French Camp trimmed into the lead with a touchdown, making it 13-6 at the half.
“We stopped them the whole first half except for that last drive of the half,” Tackett said. “We had a lot of guys make some critical tackles and plays like Sean (Potts), Jacourey (Miller) and Q (Blunt). Our D-line is just stacked with talent, and we feel like we can shut it down in the middle so guys like Sean, Jacourey and Q can have their success.”
Hamilton’s offense was held scoreless in the third quarter, while French Camp made it a one-point game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
French Camp opened the fourth with a touchdown, plus the extra point, to take its first lead of the game at 21-13. Pounders responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Miller, inching the Lions to within two points.
With 19 seconds left in the game, Pounders connected on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Miller again, giving Hamilton a 25-21 lead.
“We stalled out and made a lot of mistakes in the third quarter, so I challenged Evan (Pounders) to close the game out for us,” Tackett said. “He took that and went with it when it mattered the most, and he had two big touchdown passes.”
Shortly after, Hamilton’s special teams came away with a game-sealing fumble recovery on the kickoff as the clock ticked down.
“We moved the ball very well in the first half, which helped us get a lead, and I have to give credit to French Camp because they played hard-nosed football,” Tackett said. “Their quarterback also plays linebacker, and he’s one of the best players that I’ve seen this year at those positions. They gave us a really good test in our first week of district play.”
The Lions will look to continue their hot streak as they will host another division rival this Friday in Noxapater.
“We have the most competitive district in 1A football this year, but we’re embracing that,” Tackett said. “Going into the game against Noxapater, we’re going to focus on ourselves because we made a lot of mistakes on Friday night. Noxapater has a really good quarterback, so we’ll need to figure out a way to stop him and come up with some creative ways for our offense to score.”
