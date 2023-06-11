SMITHVILLE - It is no surprise that the Hamilton Lions decided to spend their summer break working towards improvement after their best season in 36 years. The Lions hit the field last Tuesday to compete in Smithville’s 7-on-7 scrimmages.
“We’re just trying to figure out some guys to replace those eight seniors that left,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “Those eight took up a minimum of 16 starting positions, including Evan Pounders, who finished with a 2,000-yard year with 26 touchdowns. Losing production like that has been tough, but we have a sophomore and a freshman competing for that QB position this year.”
The two players that saw significant time at quarterback during last Tuesday’s 7-on-7s against Smithville, Aberdeen and Itawamba AHS were sophomore Justin Verner and freshman Woods Gramling.
“I saw some good and bad things out of both of them,” Tackett said. “There’s a learning curve there, and they understand that the curve is going to shorten up as we press through. I know by the time division play rolls around we’ll have someone slotted in there.”
Tackett also applauded sophomore lineman Spencer Sanders for the effort that he gave during the spring.
“We’re replacing Ean Collum, who played on the offensive and defensive line for us and was a two-time all-state player,” he said. “We’ve got a sophomore, Spencer Sanders, that’s been doing a good job at filling that role. Pretty much everyone else is back on the offensive line and skill position-wise. We feel like we’re going to have a lot more speed this year on both sides of the ball, so we’re proud of that.
The Lions added more speed and depth to their receiving core with the addition of basketball stars Tae Rice, Willie Green, TyQues Lindsey and Austin Smith.
“Tae (Rice) is special isn’t he, and Willie (Green) is a freak athlete too,” Tackett said. “Both of them bring something to the table that I wish we had the past few years. TyQues brings some speed there, and Austin Smith has been playing some offense and defense for us. We’re really excited to have these crossover-sport kids on board.”
Senior Jacourey Miller made a few highlight plays during the scrimmages, and Tackett views him as a player to watch for in 2A this year.
“Jacourey (Miller) is going to be a kid to watch this year in 2A,” he said. “I think he’s going places because he has elite speed, a high football IQ and he’s lockdown defensively.”
Hamilton plans to continue working towards building team unity and lifting weights over the summer.
“We’re just building team unity and working hard in the weight room to try and build some strength to prevent injuries when the season comes along,” Tackett said. “We’re just out here to compete and get some conditioning in with these 7-on-7s. It’s fun for the kids, and they love to do it, so we’re going to allow them to have fun with it.”
