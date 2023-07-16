Last week was a good change of pace for me as news on our county little league teams flooded in. Around this same time last year, we had teams like the Mississippi Hustlers’, the Vexus Eagles, the Hamilton 12U All-Stars and the Hatley 10U All-Stars featured in the paper for their championship runs.
To my surprise this year, not only did the Hatley All-Stars come back out on top of the 10U baseball realm, but the Amory 12U All-Stars also hoisted their first state championship softball trophy recently. Of course, neither team’s journey to the top was easy, but they made it look easy with a few big performances.
Prior to Amory’s first game in the state tournament, they hit a bump in the road during a grand slam tournament, but they quickly turned things around once the state tournament started. In their first game against Puckett, the Amory All-Stars dominated, scoring 16 runs in the first inning to cruise to a win.
According to head coach Andy Harmon, he realized from that point on that his team had what it took to win the whole tournament. Amory did just that as they posted 74 runs throughout the tournament while holding their opponents to only 12 runs.
Amory’s championship run was capped off with a 24-3 win over Pontotoc to seal its ticket to compete in the World Series in Louisiana. What the Amory All-Stars were able to do is equally as impressive as how Hatley was able to clinch their championship.
The Hatley 10U All-Stars have claimed not one, not two, but three straight state championships to advance to the World Series. Their game against Seminary was a rather low-scoring one as both pitchers led the way for their teams, but the ending had everyone on the edge of their seats.
With the score tied at 2-2 in the sixth inning, Braxton Parker punched in Hatley’s ticket back to the World Series with a walkoff hit. After hearing head coach Daniel Williams tell me about that, I have to salute to Braxton. In my years of playing little league sports, I can only imagine how it felt to step up in that big of a moment and deliver for your team.
Both of these teams will start their journey in the World Series next week and hopefully, we will be hearing more good news about their performance in Louisiana.
