Last week was a good change of pace for me as news on our county little league teams flooded in. Around this same time last year, we had teams like the Mississippi Hustlers’, the Vexus Eagles, the Hamilton 12U All-Stars and the Hatley 10U All-Stars featured in the paper for their championship runs.

Deon Blanchard is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal. Contact him at deon.blanchard@journalinc.com or follow him on Twitter: @dblanchard21.

