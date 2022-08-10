The Amory Panthers flew under a lot of teams’ radars last year, and senior running back Charleston French knew that.
After a breakout season, featuring an experience in the state championship game, French and the Panthers are ready to be the team to beat in 3A football.
“Last year, we kind of snuck up on people because they didn’t think that we were going to do much,” French said. “It was great proving them wrong, but I’d rather have that target on my back this year. We want it, and we want everyone at their best so people can see where we’re at as a team. I think it’s going to be a bit more pressure, but we’re not going to let it affect the way we play.”
As a four-year starter for the Panthers, French got an early opportunity to learn and play alongside a talented group of upperclassmen like Hunter Jones, Jay Hampton and Braxton Griffin.
“In my first game, they put me in after a few guys fumbled, and I kind of kept it from there,” he said. “It helped having a lot of those guys on the field because those guys were threats too, and they opened up a lot of stuff for me.”
French saw immediate success last year after suffering an injury early on in his career. He racked up 1,880 yards on 215 carries with 18 touchdowns as a junior.
“I got banged up at the beginning of my sophomore year, and that kind of held me back some,” he said. “It was tough, but I kind of turned things on towards the end of my sophomore season. I just worked hard over the summer, and Coach (Brooks) Dampeer and his offense really helped me improve because it allowed me to do what I do best.”
Amory coach Brooks Dampeer praised French for being a leader on the team and constantly working on his game.
“Charleston (French) has been a guy that's led and done everything that a young man needs to do to contribute to his team at his position,” Dampeer said. “He gets a lot of praise at times, but he is a humble, coachable, hard-working young man that works on his craft 24/7. He’s a versatile player, so we have multiple ways of getting him the ball, and he’s surrounded by a very solid supporting cast that can hold their own. It’s been a blessing to coach him and his teammates, and we have high expectations for him this season.”
Along with Dampeer’s style of offense, French also credited his offensive line for his successful junior year, and he believes they will be better this year.
“They were a big part of my success, and I think they’re going to be even better this year,” he said. "We’ve got Kobe (Williams) from Aberdeen, Hayden Dozier, Chris Hitt, Cameron Foster and Tyler Beeks.”
A strong defense was one of the cornerstones for the Panthers last season, and French expects their defense to remain strong with returning and new pieces.
“We’re getting bigger up front, and we’ve got a couple of more guys like Kobe and Walker Thompson who are going to be big for us,” he said. “We’ve got some freshmen coming up, and I think we’re going to be better this year defensively than we were last year. Having a good defense takes a lot of pressure off of us because it helps us operate better knowing that we’ve got them to back us up.”
An improvement in their defense also allowed the Panthers’ offense to flourish with the development of their new receivers and quarterback Jatarian Ware. French saw the development of Amory’s skill players as a plus because it opened up their offense.
“Our receivers developing last year and Jatarian getting better really helped me because it spreads the other team's defense out,” he said. “The first game last year, they had eight in the box and forced us to throw it, and we didn’t do too good. After that, we ended up bringing it together towards the end of the year.”
As a senior, French plans to take on a leadership role in the locker room and weight room, and he knows this group that he has been playing with for years can be special.
“In the locker room and weight room, we just try to keep our heads down and have a work mindset,” he said. “When we came up, we dominated in pee-wee and junior high football. There were talks about us winning state early on, and us making it last year was a good experience because we’d never been there before. I hate that we lost, but I really think we can do it this year. My personal goal is to hit at least 2,500 rushing yards this year.”
French credited his dad, Rufus French, who was a standout tight end, and Amory assistant coach DaShaun Fields, who both played football at Ole Miss, for working with him and instilling his love of the game.
“I’ve been around the game for a long time and basically grew up with a football,” he said. “I hear stories about my dad all the time, and I just want to be better than him. He lets me be my own person, but everyone around us always tries to make comparisons. We play different positions, so you can’t really compare us. Working with Coach DaShaun (Fields) has helped a lot because he’s been around the game and was a running back at the Division I level. He’s really helped me and a lot of my teammates like Hayden Dozier and James Connor.”
Recently, French received an offer from East Mississippi Community College, and he has been in talks with schools like Mississippi State University, Southern Miss and Austin Peay College.
“I went to Austin Peay College camp this year, but I didn’t really go to many others because of my knee,” he said. “They helped a lot because you get to stack up with other players and be seen. I’m kind of waiting for more offers right now because I know they’re waiting to see me develop the next part of my game, which is my breakaway speed.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.