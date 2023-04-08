One lesson that I learned from the spring of last year that still remains true is during a slow, rainy week, there is really nothing much to do but look forward to some of the big games/events that are still ahead as high school sports are winding down.
Mother Nature canceled a good amount division baseball and softball games this past week, leaving me stumped and wondering what the next few weeks will have in store. To my surprise, it looks like my prayers had been answered as this week looks to be filled with perfect weather and a string of games that have me excited to see.
A few big baseball games that I am looking forward to this week is the Amory vs. Nettleton series. Last year’s series ended in a division split as the Panthers took Game 1 on a walkoff RBI double by Walker Maranto, while the Tigers took a shutout win in Game 2 to claim the 4-3A division.
This year’s series should also decide who wins the 4-3A division, so it’s primed to be a pair of entertaining games. Hamilton baseball will also look to face off in a pair of big-time division games this week against Vardaman.
This series also ended in a split with the Lions taking Game 1 in a 2-0 win, while the Rams picked up a 2-0 win in Game 2. Noah Hester starred in Game 1 last year, coming away with a pair of hits, and we can expect him and a few other Lions to step up and be big contributors in these high-stakes games.
One softball game that I’m really looking forward to seeing is the conclusion of the Amory vs. Hatley series. Last Tuesday’s game between these two division rivals really had me on my toes as it was a back-and-forth game that ended in a walkoff score. My expectations for this Thursday’s game between these two evenly-matched teams is extremely high, and I cannot wait to see how things finish out.
Outside of baseball and softball, there are a lot of notable events going on this week and next amongst the smaller sports like golf, track and archery. Following big performances at the North half archery meet, Amory, Hamilton and Hatley will all head to state next week for a chance to compete for a championship. These three teams have been dominant all season, so we can expect one, if not all three, to come home with a trophy this season.
Another thing that I have on my radar is golf and track division meets as our county teams have been working hard to shine during this time of the year.
The rain gave me a much-needed break this past week but after looking at everything coming up, I’m ready to get back out here and finish out the season strong.
