ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s Joyce Lucas has been known for coaching softball over the past few years, but now, she is stepping into new territory after being named the next head volleyball coach for the Lady Bulldogs.
“I’d always taught volleyball in physical education, but I’ve never coached it, so it’s been interesting,” Lucas said. “I’m excited about the year, and I can’t wait to see what we can do with a little bit of discipline and structure.”
Lucas, an Aberdeen graduate, started her career as the head softball coach for the Lady Bulldogs in 2009 before leaving in 2014 to teach at Columbus High School for five years. She most recently served as the assistant softball coach for the Lady Falcons before accepting the elementary physical education job at Belle Shivers Middle School.
“When I was being hired, I was replacing a long-time teacher who was retiring, and he asked me if I had any interest in coaching because they really needed them,” she said. “At first, I wanted to hang up my coaching shoes because I wanted to take a step back and follow my son who’s the football coach at ICC, but I told him that I’d do it. It’ll be a new challenge for me, and it’ll push me out of my comfort zone to try and see if I can build a winning team.”
As the new head coach, Lucas wants to focus on discipline and conditioning going into the season.
“If you can get the girls in shape and get them to buy into what you’re trying to do with the team, you can build a winning program,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to get them in shape coming off of summer break, especially if you have girls that haven’t been that active over the summer. We’re trying to build a conditioning program to get their endurance and strength built up.”
In order to have a successful first season and ensure future success, Lucas keyed in on inviting more girls to try out.
“There are a lot of factors that go into building a winning program, but the biggest things for us are that we’re really young and I kept a lot of girls,” she said. “I did that purposely because if you’re trying to build a winning program, I want seventh and eighth graders who are willing to buy into this concept now. Everyone knows how to play volleyball, but I believe once these kids learn the basic techniques and rules, everything will fall into place.”
Lucas said the Lady Bulldogs have responded well to her new coaching style and expectations.
“Contrary to what people believe, children and athletes want structure and discipline,” she said. “I’ve already taught most of the kids that are on my team in junior high, so they are well aware of my personality type and what I believe in. They understand that my principles are hard and fair, and they’re going to put in the work.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ 2023 season starts this Thursday in Okolona, and Lucas expects her team to be conditioned and ready to execute going into the first game of the season.
“I inherited a schedule, and I’m kind of at a disadvantage because I’ve never seen any of the other teams play, but I still expect us to be conditioned and execute what they’re taught,” she said. “If that’s not the case at first, I know that we’ll have film to look back on, and that’ll help us know what we’ll need to work on for the next match.”
