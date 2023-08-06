mcj-2023-08-09-sports-lucas-hiring

Joyce Lucas will coach volleyball for the first time in her 14-year career after being named the next head coach for Aberdeen.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s Joyce Lucas has been known for coaching softball over the past few years, but now, she is stepping into new territory after being named the next head volleyball coach for the Lady Bulldogs.

