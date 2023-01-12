Looking back at my column from last week and reading over some of my early picks to win before the Monroe County Tournament reminded me of why I never sports bet.
I think I went 6-2 on my predictions, which isn’t bad by any means, but my confidence was so high in my picks beforehand that I probably would have confidently bet my entire life savings that I’d get every game right. Anyways, this year’s Monroe County Tournament was a blast, and each team has a lot to build on as the season winds down.
The Amory Lady Panthers and Panthers are still the reigning county tournament champions after picking up wins against Hatley. The girls’ championship game came as a surprise to me as Hatley jump out of the gate firing to take a double-digit lead.
The Lady Tigers were my early pick to win this game because of their offensive firepower, but the Lady Panthers proved that they have a solid amount of offensive talent as well. Amory caught fire late and used its offensive talent to claw back and win by a point.
This was easily one of the most entertaining games of the tournament and probably one of the best performances that I have witnessed from the Lady Panthers. This performance really set the tone for the night and had me excited for the boys’ game.
After taking a big win over Hamilton, the Hatley Tigers gained a lot of momentum going into the championship round, while Amory also had momentum after a dominating win over Smithville. Similar to the girls’ game, the Panthers jumped out to a big double-digit in the first quarter and added to it early in the second, but Hatley found its groove to fight back and make it a two-point game going into halftime. The Panthers must’ve heard head coach Brian Pearson’s halftime speech loud and clear as they instantly pounced and kept attacking until the final buzzer to seal the win.
Surprisingly enough, rebounding and defense were two big keys for the Panthers despite missing their starting center. Amory also saw numerous different faces step up to help contribute, which will be big once the division tournament rolls around.
These two games not only highlight just how well Amory played throughout the tournament, but it showed just how much Hatley’s teams have improved. The past few county tournaments have been headlined by either Amory, Aberdeen, Hamilton or Smithville, but Hatley has proven that it has all the ability to compete with any of its county rivals.
As division play and the basketball season ticks down, we can expect to see more big games from these two powerhouses of Monroe County.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.