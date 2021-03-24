Who would have known that the Monroe County softball tournament was one of those pieces of normalcy that I missed last year?
All day tournaments are tiring. They start at somewhere around 9 or 10 in the morning and usually don’t get over until well into the evening, so it’s definitely a grind on those Saturdays when you have one.
The Monroe County softball tournaments are always fun though, and they always have several good games.
There are years when you can pick a clear-cut winner, but more often than not, it’s anybody’s to win. This Saturday was a pretty accurate representation of that as we had three teams finish with just one loss, and we had a bit of confusion as to what the next tiebreaker was to follow.
That’s a good problem to have because it shows how many good teams we have, and that doesn’t even factor in Hamilton, which dropped a couple of close games in their losses in the tournament and had a huge win over Tupelo on Thursday night.
All four of those teams crushed the ball at times during the tournament, and we saw a few strong pitching performances as well. It’s a good sign as we continue into division play as most of our softball teams are still fairly young with few seniors and are all still looking towards bright futures.
With it still being pretty early in the season and all the havoc rain has been putting on our schedules so far, it was also good for me to see nearly all of our softball teams in one place.
I’ve only seen most of our teams just a couple of times between basketball, rain, ice and spring break slowing some of that down, and getting a full day of our softball teams on Saturday was definitely something I needed.
We had a good, sunny day for the tournament, which is something we’re not always so fortunate with, and the sunburn on my face shows proof of that nice weather. Perhaps my favorite part of the day is getting to visit with everyone because after last year, it’s just nice to be back in that familiar flow.
In addition to the MCT, we had a big week with several teams starting division play.
On the baseball side of things, Hamilton and Nettleton both finished out the week 2-0 in division play, and so far, that Division 1-3A with Amory, Nettleton and more is already proving to be ultra competitive.
This week marks that matchup with those two teams that it feels like I have been waiting about two years to see. Last year when the season shut down, all of us sports writers in the Daily Journal circle were asked what we missed out on most with the spring seasons getting canceled, and watching that baseball series was my answer.
It wasn’t division play too, but it was fun to catch up with Hatley coach Jamie Edwards after their huge win over Mooreville on Friday night. The Tigers had just been on the edge of breaking through before that with some injury troubles and errors plaguing them, but they put it all together on Friday night.
We’re getting about to the halfway point of the season so it’s time to see which teams can use some big wins to fuel themselves the rest of the way and which ones can turn it around after some tough losses.