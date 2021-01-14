It feels like this year, I look forward to every game a little bit more, just because I’m thankful that we are playing right now. So this past week, I had that feeling about the county tournament.
The county tournament is always a super busy week for me, having so many teams in one place and most of the time, several games in one day, rather than just our usual two. But this year, despite the craziness, despite the two different locations on the first day, I found myself really looking forward to it.
The tournament did not disappoint this year, as we had several good games and a few teams step up to play some of their best ball of the season.
We started off the week with Aberdeen coming out strong on Thursday in two games against Smithville, and I have to admit – I didn’t know what to expect with either of their teams coming into the tournament. Their first game since before Thanksgiving was last Saturday, so Aberdeen hasn’t played as much as many of our other teams due to their school district shutting down extracurriculars for several weeks.
Both teams looked good on Thursday and eventually hit a wall later in the weekend – the boys on Friday and the girls on Saturday, but it’s going to be fun to see how they progress as they get back in the swing of things, game wise.
Hatley was the one to shine on Friday night on both sides.
Their girls played their best game of the year, despite losing, and the boys pulled out a thriller against Aberdeen for one of the best games of the season. The Tigers didn’t lose too much steam on Saturday, battling Amory to the wire in the championship game.
Hatley’s guys have been one of our most intriguing teams in my book – they have had a few games where they didn’t quite have it together, but I knew at the beginning of the season, they had the potential to surprise some people. Their guys have responded really well to new coach Brandon Bell, and they are seeing it all come together now with some really good team chemistry.
If I had been a person making predictions, I probably would have guessed an Amory win in both championships – both teams seem that strong.
It came fairly easy for the Lady Panthers with a pair of blowout wins in both of their games, but the Panthers had to claw out a couple of different huge wins this past week – first in a critical division game against Booneville, the team that finished first last year, and then on Saturday against Hatley in the county tournament championship.
Amory coach Brian Pearson credited his veteran group with the county tourney win, and that definitely was the key, keeping their composure when their lead disappeared late. Jamerison Martin stepped up when he had to in the second half of that one, and I think we’re starting to see him hit that second half form he had last year too.
So many of the games being good was a great added bonus. I’m just grateful that we got to keep up the tradition of a county tournament during a challenging basketball season.