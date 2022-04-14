AMORY – All three phases of the game were clicking for the Hamilton Lady Lions as they walked away with a 13-3 win over Amory on Friday afternoon.
“We came out hitting it and kept swinging the whole game,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “In the first inning, Faith (Imel) came out and led us off with a base hit, and Abigail (Gill) followed it up with a triple to kind of set the tone for the rest of the day. We played pretty good defense too outside of that one error we made in the last inning. Last game, we didn’t play well in all three phases, but this game we did.”
The Lady Lions took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Gill hit an RBI triple, but Amory came back to tie things up in the bottom of the first. Macie Williams got on base after getting hit by a pitch, while Emarie Boddie singled up the middle for a base hit.
Karsen Sanders got an RBI on a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in Williams, while Laney Howell tied the game at 2-2 after bringing Boddie home with an RBI single to right field.
Hamilton regained the lead in the top of the third after Kylie Springfield singled up the middle, and Melba Jones brought her home with an RBI double to left field. Mollie Cockerham followed up with an RBI single to center field to extend Hamilton’s lead to 4-2.
The Lady Lions added on to their lead by scoring five runs in the fourth to take a 9-2 lead. Mallory Kendall opened things up in the fourth with a base hit up the middle, while Afton Irvin hit a double to right field.
Imel hit a two-run RBI single up the middle to bring home Kendall and courtesy runner Trinity Jones. Gill continued the fiery inning by hitting a double to right field, and Springfield cracked a single up the middle to bring home Imel and Gill.
Melba Jones and Cockerham picked up base hits to load the bases, and Mitchell hit an RBI single, bringing home Springfield.
The Lady Panthers cut the lead to 9-3 in the bottom of the fourth after Howell singled up the middle, and Ella Phillips brought her home with an RBI double to center field.
Hamilton put the game away in the fifth inning after increasing its lead with four more runs. The Lady Lions loaded the bases to start the inning after Kendall and Gill drew walks, while Imel singled up the middle. Springfield hit a two-run RBI double to bring in Kendall and Imel, increasing the score to 11-3.
Mitchell also got a two-run RBI single to give Hamilton a ten-run lead after bringing home Gill and Springfield.
“We’ve got a few more big division games coming up, so we’re looking to carry this over into those games,” Loague said. “We’re hitting it well, and Afton (Irvin) is starting to trust her arm, and she’s back taking over that role as our number one pitcher.”
Tuesday: Hamilton 9, Houlka 0
The Lady Lions found success in their defense last Tuesday as Afton Irvin finished with eight strikeouts, while their defense made no errors in the 9-0 win over Houlka.
“Defensively we looked really good, and Afton pitched it pretty well,” Loague said. “We didn’t have an error all game, and we only gave up about two hits and a walk. If we can get the other phases of the game clicking, we’ll be good.”
After getting Houlka’s offense off the field fairly quickly, the Lady Lions took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Kylie Springfield singled to center field and later made her way around the diamond for a run on back-to-back Houlka errors.
The Lady Lions’ defense continued to shine in the second and third innings, going three up, three down in the innings with Irvin adding four more strikeouts.
Hamilton tacked on to its lead in the bottom of the third after Faith Imel and Springfield reached bases on errors, while Abigail Gill got a base hit to left field to load the bases. Melba Jones hit a bases-clearing triple to increase the Lady Lions’ lead to 4-0.
Jones also scored a run on a wild pitch to give Hamilton a 5-0 lead in the third.
Gill got the Lady Lions started in the fourth with a triple to center field, while Springfield reached first on an error. Gill came home on the error, extending the lead to 6-0.
Jones continued the momentum by cracking a double to right field, and Madison Mitchell got an RBI single up the middle to bring home Springfield and Jones, increasing the lead to 8-0.
Mitchell eventually found her way to home plate after scoring on a wild pitch. Hamilton’s defense held the Lady Wildcats to no runs and only allowed two hits in the last three innings to walk away with the win.
“We didn’t hit the ball extremely well, but we had a few girls make a couple of big hits,” Loague said. “Melba (Jones), Abigail (Gill) and Kylie (Springfield) had a couple of hits, and Mitchell also had a big two-run RBI single in that fourth inning. It was an overall good game, but we’ve just got to get all three phases clicking at once.”