BELDEN – Nettleton’s Madison Miller dominated in the post last Monday night against Tupelo Christian Prep, scoring 18 points and controlling the boards.
“Madison had a great night, and we felt like coming in that was definitely going to be a mismatch that we could exploit,” Nettleton coach Shane Hayles said. “She can do so much for us, and since she has worked on some outside stuff, she’s a threat inside and outside. She is helping us out a lot as far as making herself such a versatile player. That’s the one thing we have is versatility, and we can go big and small.”
The Lady Eagles took a quick 4-0 lead, but Annalyn Housley had a couple of early three-pointers to get Nettleton going and tie the game at 6-6. Sharman Mosely’s putback gave them their first lead, and the two teams traded it back and forth with Nettleton leading 14-12 at the end of the first.
TCPS tied it up to open the second before Miah Hall answered with a steal and a bucket. Sydnee Harris’ three put them up by six, and Hall and Miller were able to keep it there at 26-20 at the half.
“It took us a while to get going, and they did a real good job defensively playing their scheme of things,” Hayles said. “They played hard, and the style that they play, it’s good for us to see because people have been backed up all year. That’s the first time someone came out and put us man-to-man, so that was a good learning experience.”
Miller scored Nettleton’s first three points of the third with a layup, then a free throw after a steal from Hall. Mosely’s putback and Hall’s drive to the basket stretched the advantage to double digits at 33-22.
The Lady Tigers had an 8-0 run to close out the third with buckets from Miller, Martin and Aaliyah Harris to carry a 41-23 lead into the fourth.
“Madison and Miah stepped up and anchored us on defense there in the third and got the wheels going,” Hayles said. “Then after that, we just rode that momentum. We have had some games like that where we have caught the momentum and rode it on out. We’re doing well playing team basketball right now and sharing the ball around.”
Harris had the first Nettleton basket of the fourth, and Miller scored seven more points in the final quarter to help secure the win.
Miller’s 18 points led the way for Nettleton with Hall also in double figures with 11 points.
(B) Nettleton 71, TCPS 49
The Tigers also overcame somewhat of a slow start to roll to the dominating win.
“We played with no emotion and energy, which is exactly what you expect coming off the holiday break,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We were flat and had no intensity, and if we don’t create turnovers and play hard, we’re an average team. Jacorien (Moore) and Anterion (Venson) playd well tonight, and Jadyn is going to play hard every time he gets out there.”
Nettleton took the lead for good midway through the first with a 9-0 run, which included a three from Anterion Venson and buckets from Zavian Dilworth and Jacorien Moore.
Trey Smith ended the first with a layup and a 14-8 Nettleton lead.
The Eagles got to within two early in the second, but Jadyn Brand helped stretch that out to six again. Moore scored five of the final six points for a 32-20 halftime lead for the Tigers.
Moore and Brand opened the third with back-to-back baskets, and Keandre Johnson and Venson helped them keep the lead comfortable throughout the quarter. Moore and Cam Ball stretched the advantage out to 50-27 late in the third before the Eagles scored the final points.
Johnson, Keylin Ruff, Ball and Moore all scored in the fourth to help ice the win.
Moore led the way with 19 points, followed by 13 points from Johnson.