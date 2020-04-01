Every year, I always say that I count it down until one particular day of the year. It’s always circled on my calendar, and for me, it’s the most anticipated date.
It’s not Christmas – although that’s nice too. It’s Opening Day of Major League Baseball, and that day was supposed to have been this past Thursday. “Supposed to” being the keywords, since MLB, like everything else, has been shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For me, the worst part about this pandemic is obviously the suspension of our high school sports, the possibility that those seasons are in jeopardy and what that would mean for our seniors, but no MLB baseball is definitely a close second place.
I am not a winter person at all, and once baseball season is over in late October or early November, I am already ready for it to return. Usually one of the ends in sight is spring training games, but this spring, I felt even busier with finishing up basketball and starting our spring sports seasons that I have to admit that I didn’t tune in to much spring training. I thought to myself, that it was okay, and we still had a 162-game season right around the corner to enjoy.
I was wrong. While I know that staying safe and healthy is obviously the No. 1 priority, I can’t help that there was a little hole in my heart when I woke up on Thursday and knew it wasn’t Opening Day after all.
MLB did something a little cool – they called it “Opening Day at Home” and showed a game of some sort from each team throughout the day. It wasn’t the same as a real live game, but it was something to make it able for people to enjoy baseball on what should have been one of the best days of the year.
For me, a Cardinals fan, they chose the best possible game to show – Game 6 of the 2011 World Series where the Cardinals were down to their final strike twice before a walkoff David Freese home run. It’s definitely one of the happiest moments of my life and getting to watch a little bit of it after work was definitely a mood booster.
It’s not the same as watching the real Opening Day, not the same as looking forward to starting a journey that begins in April and ends in hopefully late October, but it was a great idea to do something for fans at home.
That’s one of the biggest things I have seen during these past two weeks – people trying to make the best of a bad situation and plenty doing what they can to promote some positive vibes. In the news section, you will see a story where we feature any good efforts we heard about this week, and our hope is that we keep hearing about new ones in the weeks to come.
For me, I am definitely missing one of the constants in my life – Cardinals baseball, but I know that it will be there when the time is right.
Just like everything else this crisis is forcing us to miss, I can appreciate it even more when it returns.