HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions hung with Pine Grove early, but surrendered a couple of big innings in the fifth and sixth, allowing the Panthers to pull away with the 11-3 win.
Pine Grove went up 1-0 on a two-out double in the first, but Joshua West struck out the side to limit the damage.
The Lions answered in the bottom half with a bases-loaded walk from Grayson Cockerham to tie the game, and when the Panthers went up 2-1 in the third, they responded again to make it 2-2.
With two outs, Quinn Pounders singled, and Thomas Boles smashed a double to score him, but was thrown out at third after the run scored.
That would be it for the Lions until one run in the sixth when Pounders reached on an error, Boles walked and Suede Shows brought the run in with a fielder’s choice.
Pine Grove scored three in the fifth after a close play got a runner on with a bunt with one out. An error and a base hit allowed them to go up 5-2.
They struck for five hits in the sixth, also taking advantage of a walk and an error to blow it open 11-2.
On the mound, West allowed three earned runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out seven. Drake Pittman had a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the seventh.