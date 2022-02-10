Gold (Alumni) vs Black Game Participants. Back row left to right: Brayden Jones, Jack May, Henson Pulliam, Principal Eric Keeton, Coach Keith Spotts, Bro. Chris Mitchell, Blaine Johnson, Mason Hill, Coach Dan Cantrell, Eli Cantrell, Michael Spotts, Luke Harrison. Kneeling left to right: Jackson Bennett, Jake Harrison, Russ Johnson, Josh Long, Chase Mitchell, and Zac Kimble.
ACA's Lauren Jones was the second leading scorer for the Lady Lions with eight points in last Monday's win.
ACA's Chase Mitchell scored five points and grabbed four boards in last Monday's win over Eagle of Corinth.
Amory Christian basketball hit the road last Monday night to take on Eagle of Corinth, where both teams were able to clinch big division wins on the night.
For the Lady Lions, Faith Keeton led the team with a career-high 33 points, while Lauren Jones added eight points.
The Lions were led by Michael Spotts with 37 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. Luke Harrison finished with nine points, while Eli Cantrell contributed with eight points and 10 rebounds. Chase Mitchell tallied five points and four rebounds, and Mason Hill added four points and nine rebounds on the night.
On Friday night, Amory Christian presented their homecoming court and followed with an alumni basketball game.
The Alumni team was comprised of principal Eric Keeton, former volleyball coach Keith Spotts, pastor of Amory First Freewill Baptist Church, Bro. Chris Mitchell and four former players (Brayden Jones, Hunter Keeton, Jack May and Henson Pulliam), who won back-to-back state championships with the Lions in 2018 and 2019.
The alumni team jumped out to a huge lead in the first quarter and led at the half 49-24. The Lions clawed back the second half and made a great run, but in the end, the alumni team proved that they still have what it takes to win, grabbing a 71-68 victory.