All six of our county track teams competed in their division meets at Tishomingo County on Wednesday and Thursday and had multiple athletes place in the top four of their events to qualify for regional.
Aberdeen
Gabrielle Holliday finished first in the girls’ long jump, while Aaliyah Taylor placed third. For the boys, Chris Sykes took first place, while Tyler Johnson placed fourth. Sykes also placed first in the high jump and the 300-meter dash, and he finished second in the boys’ 110 hurdles.
Gabrielle Holliday placed second in the girls’ 100-meter dash and third in the 400-meter dash, while Chris Holliday placed first in the boys’ 400-meter dash. Sereniti McMillian finished fourth in the girls’ 300-meter hurdle, while Mathaius Mallard finished fourth in the boys’ 1600-meter run.
The girls’ and boys’ 4x200-meter relay teams both finished second, while the 4x100 boys’ and girls’ relay teams also finished second.
“I’m extremely proud of this team because they have worked really hard this year,” Aberdeen coach Jaylon Fair said. “These kids came out and competed at a high level this week. Unfortunately, everyone could not move on, but this was a great learning experience. We are looking forward to next week to possibly move on to North half.”
Amory
Amory finished second overall as a team during last Wednesday’s divisional meet.
“Our kids have gone through a lot these past couple of weeks, but they refuse to use any of it as an excuse,” Amory coach Steven Griffin said. “Regardless of their current circumstances, they believe in themselves. They have put the work in, and they were determined to show everyone who they are. It was a great division meet, and Coach (Carol) Jones and I are truly proud of their accomplishments.”
For the girls, Cassidy Talley finished second in the long jump, while Neviona Smith and Triniti McGee placed second and fourth in the discus. Teariana Hodges finished third in the high jump.
Jayla Spratt finished first in the 100-meter hurdle, while MaKenzi Sykes placed first in the 100-meter dash and Karlee Stokes also placed fourth in the 100-meter dash. McGee also finished second in the shot put.
The girls’ 4x100 relay team of Talley, Stokes, Spratt and Sykes finished first, while the 4x400 relay team of Adriana Buckingham, McKynlie Camp, Hodges and Sykes also placed first. Buckingham and Hodges placed second and fourth in the 400-meter dash, while Talley, Stokes and Sykes finished first, third and fourth respectively in the 200-meter dash.
In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Talley finished second, while Spratt placed third.
On the boys’ side, James Conner placed first in the shot put, while Galen Jones finished fourth. Jones also finished third in the discus, while Elijah Spratt and Artillious Small finished second and third in the long jump.
Nathaniel Walker placed second in the 100-meter dash, while Small, Isaiah Smith and Noah Coker finished fourth in the 200-meter, 400-meter and 800-meter dashes. Layn Burney placed first in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs, while Coker placed second in the 1600-meter run.
Bryston Wilson finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, while Daelyn Latham finished fourth in the triple jump. The boys’ 4x400 relay team of Amare Brown, Walker, Maurice Dancy and Dorian Ewings placed second.
Hamilton
For the girls, Jayce Randle finished first in the 100-meter dash, while Zakia Dobbs and Jada Burnett finished second and fourth. Randle also finished first in the 200-meter dash, while Paris Flanery and McKenzie Fields placed second and fourth.
Flanery also placed fourth in the 400-meter dash, while Dobbs finished third in the 100-meter hurdles. The girls’ 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams all placed first, while Chariyah Danner, Gabby Davis and Kam Verner placed second, third and fourth in the discus.
Verner and Danner finished third and fourth in the shot put as well.
For the boys, Keshon Payne and Qyatavius Blunt finished third and fourth in the 100-meter dash, while Payne and Jacourey Miller finished third and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Tae Rice placed third in the 400-meter dash.
The boys’ 4x100 relay team placed first, while the 4x800-meter team finished third. Rice placed first in the high jump, while Austin Smith finished third. TyQues Lindsey placed second in the long jump, while Justin Verner and Blunt finished second and fourth in the triple jump.
Hatley
The girls’ 4x200 relay team of Amiyah Williams, Allie Cook, Haley Ferguson and Abigail Chism finished third, while the boys’ 4x200 relay team of Cornelious Trimble, Banks Smith, Greyson Wardlow and Jackson Jones also finished second.
Allie Cook finished first in the girls’ triple jump and fourth in the girls’ long jump, while Maddie Cook also finished fourth in the triple jump. For the boys, Wardlow placed second in the 800-meter run, while Smith finished second in the discus.
Nettleton
Nettleton’s girls’ 4x100 relay team finished third, while Nia Gates finished fourth in the 100-meter dash.
For the boys, Braylen Williams finished second in the 100-meter dash, while Jayden Brownlee finished fourth in the discus and shot put. The boys’ 4x100 relay team placed second, while the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams finished fourth.
Smithville
Cambre Alexander placed first in the girls’ shot put and discus, while Mikayla Wall tied for first in the 400-meter dash and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Wes Wiggins finished second in the boys’ shot put, while Ben Frederick and Barker O’Brian finished third and fourth in the long jump. Both boys’ and girls’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams qualified for state as the boys finished third, while the girls finished second.
“Cambre’s been working hard training in the off-season after basketball. She didn’t throw in the best conditions either, so she’s still not at her full potential,” Smithville coach Jeremy Lucius said. “Wes jumped from 4th to 2nd on his final throw on shot put. He just decided to throw about a month ago, so I’m excited to see how he competes at regionals with some experience under his belt. Mikayla is just so mentally tough. For her to finish first in the 400-meter and turn right around and finish second in the 300-meter hurdles says a lot about the competitor she is. Our relay teams ran well and there were others that did a great job and set some personal bests in individual events.”
