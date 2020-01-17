ABERDEEN - Monroe County 4-H will have a shooting sports kick-off meeting Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Extension Service, located at 517 Hwy. 145 N in Aberdeen. There will be safety training, discipline sign-up and expectations. It's open to anyone ages 8 to 18. For more information, call 369-4951.
Monroe County 4-H hosting shooting sports kick-off
Ray Van Dusen
