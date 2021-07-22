Anglers from Amory, Nettleton and Smithville high schools finished well recently in The Bass Federation’s High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Blake Duncan of Smithville and Andrew Stoddard of Amory placed first out of 15 boats for the Mississippi end of the competition, while Connor Baulch and Jake Lauderdale of Nettleton placed second for the state.
Ayden and Drew Gideon of Smithville High School also represented Monroe County in the tournament.
For nationals, Duncan and Stoddard placed 60th and also placed 77th in the world competition. Baulch and Lauderdale’s second place for the state earned them a spot for the semifinals for the world competition and ultimately a 72nd place ranking.
“There were 398 boats total, and some were from Zimbabwe,” said Tonya Self, who coaches Nettleton’s fishing team. “They have such high standards of themselves. They put so many expectations on what they should deliver. They were afraid of disappointing the school or disappointing us.”
She encouraged them for placing so high in the competition and was excited for their accomplishments. This year was Baulch and Lauderdale’s first year to compete in the tournament.
“The community came together, and the parents and school chipped in. These parents do so much to get them there. It’s not a sport that has your normal boosters,” Self said.
Duncan and Stoddard’s first day total was 4.06 pounds, and the second day total was 8.09 pounds.
“Up there, it was pretty much a grind all day. You had to work for the fish you caught. We put it together and worked hard to do what we had to do,” Duncan said.
He added fishing conditions were different on Lake Hartwell compared to what he was used to in North Mississippi. Even after researching the lake, he and Stoddard had to adapt to unforeseen circumstances.
“I was expecting it to be a spot lake like Bay Springs but when we got there, the water was 10 times clearer than it is down here. I looked at all the stuff I had tied on, which I had all my muddy water stuff I used down here instead of up there. I had to change up and adapt to the conditions we were working with,” Duncan said.
Stoddard said the experience was fun even though they didn’t catch as many fish.
“It was a grind. It was a struggle to hype up every day. Six days of fishing in a row, that’s rough. That’s the most I’ve ever fished in a row. With that much on the line, you’ve got to get up and go,” he said.
While Stoddard also noted Lake Hartwell was clearer than what he’s used to fishing in Mississippi, he said he prefers lakes and streams here.