HAMILTON – The road to a repeat was a bit rocky for the Amory Lady Panthers as Smithville kept them on their toes in the entire game.
Nothing came easy for the Lady Panthers, but they were able to claw their way to a 40-33 win on Saturday night, claiming their second-straight Monroe County Tournament championship after an energized fourth-quarter performance.
“I told my girls before the game that we had the trophy from last year, and even though we’re a completely different team this year, we still take pride in trying to be the best team in Monroe County,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “Regardless of the way we played today, at the end of the day we walked away with the win, and I’m proud of my girls and their effort.”
The Lady Panthers wasted no time putting the ball in the basket as they took an early 9-0 lead after multiple buckets from Sasha Burdine, Ashanti Smith and Laney Howell. Smithville started to get things going offensively late in the quarter as baskets from Kamilah Ware, Chloe Summerford and Orlandria Smith cut the score down to 11-9 to end the first.
Amory gained some separation to begin the second, going on a 7-3 run with post players Smith and Asia Ivy leading the way to extend the lead to seven. Tristin Price cashed in on a three-pointer, and Summerford nailed an open jumper to cut the lead to 18-17 with 2:16 left in the quarter.
Towards the end of the quarter, Jayda Sims drilled a pair of free throws to increase the Lady Panthers’ lead to 20-17 heading into halftime.
Smithville started the third cutting the lead down to one after free throws by Smith. Midway through the quarter, the Lady Noles tied things up at 24-24 with a three-pointer from Smith, but Sims quickly responded, knocking down a three of her own to give Amory the lead with 3:04 left.
Burdine pushed the Lady Panthers’ lead to 28-24 at the end of the third after hitting a free throw with 45 seconds left.
A layup from Mikayla Wall put the Lady Noles within two at the start of the fourth, but a 10-0 run led by Sims, Ivy and Smith helped Amory take its first double-digit lead of the game at 38-26 with 3:30 left.
A three-pointer from Summerford and a mid-range jumper by Wall cut the lead down to seven at the two-minute mark, but a bucket from Smith extended the Lady Panthers lead up to 40-31 with a minute left, sealing the win for Amory.
“We came out and got a lead to start with, and I feel like we got relaxed a little bit,” Newell said. “We started to not do the things that got us that lead like not being in a defensive stance, and that’s why the game was so close the entire time. What separated us there at the end was we finally got Jayda (Sims) some good, open looks, and Ashanti (Smith) and Asia (Ivy) did a good job getting us second-chance opportunities.”
Sims finished with a game-high 13 points, while Smith added nine points in the win.
For Smithville, Summerford scored a team-high 10 points, while Smith contributed nine points.
(B) Amory 80, Hamilton 50
The Amory Panthers continued their dominance in this year’s county tournament, picking up their second 30-point victory of the tournament with an 80-50 win over Hamilton on Saturday night.
Everything was clicking for the Panthers early on both sides of the ball as they captured their third-straight county championship.
“Our seniors led us from the start to finish, finding their shots and then getting other guys involved. It was just a complete team effort, and I’m extremely proud of them,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “When we started this ride six years ago, setting out to win the county tournament was one thing that we wanted to do, and that’s our goal every year. We’ll enjoy this moment and get back to work next week.”
Early baskets from Charleston Wallace and Amare Brown helped the Panthers jump out to a 7-0 lead. Tae Rice and Willie Green got the Lions on the board with a pair of mid-range jump shots to cut the lead down to three.
Buckets by Kanye Stevenson and Gray Thornton extended Amory’s lead up to six points, but Rice cut the lead down to 12-8 with 3:18 left. The Lions went into the second quarter down 16-10 after a layup at the buzzer by Kyzer Verner.
A 5-0 run with baskets from Wallace and Thornton gave the Panthers their first double-digit lead at 21-10, forcing Hamilton to call a timeout with 6:51 left in the second.
Amory tacked on to the lead late in the quarter, going up by 18 after multiple buckets from Wallace and Ty Hester. A jump shot by Thornton increased the Panthers’ lead to 42-21 with 1:20 left until halftime.
The Panthers went into the half up 48-23 after a pair of baskets by Stevenson.
Amory started the third quarter like the previous two, going on a big run to extend the lead. The Panthers took a 53-23 lead and forced Hamilton to call a timeout after a three-pointer by CD Bolton.
After a Hamilton timeout, Caiden Thompson tried to get his team going by scoring a pair of baskets, but the Panthers made a 7-0 run to push their lead to 66-29 with 3:11 left after baskets from Brown and Bolton.
Tyques Lindsey drilled a free throw before the end of the third to put the score at 66-30.
The Panthers jumped out to a 74-33 lead midway through the fourth, but Hamilton went on a 12-2 run with multiple buckets from Green, Austin Smith, Lindsey, Rye Howard and Verner to trim the lead to 31 points.
Hester and Quaid Johnson capped the win off with a pair of layups in the closing seconds, sealing Amory’s third-straight Monroe County Tournament championship.
“We did a lot of things well in this game,” Pearson said. “Our shots didn’t necessarily fall off the bat, but our defense was there with the mindset to not give up anything easy. Our defense put us in some good positions to get out and go on offense and establish that lead early, then we got the opportunity to go to our bench, and they gave us quality minutes.”
Thornton finished with a game-high 18 points for the Panthers, while Wallace was right behind him with 17 points. Stevenson contributed 13 points, and Brown added 12 points in the win.
“Anytime you can get that many guys involved, it’s fun for everybody,” Pearson said. “It’s obviously fun for me too to see all the hard work by these guys pay off.”
Thompson led the Lions in scoring with 12 points, while Howard and Verner each added nine points.
Friday’s Matchup
(G) Smithville 42, Hatley 39: Both teams traded baskets in the first quarter, knotting the score tied up at 7-7 to end the quarter. Buckets from Orlandria Smith and Cambre Alexander helped Smithville go on a 5-0 run to gain some separation, but the Lady Tigers countered the run with an 8-0 run led by Kenlee Wilkinson, Kilie Edwards and Peyton Wilkinson to take the lead.
Hatley went into halftime with a 25-19 lead after a pair of baskets from Kenlee Wilkinson and Emma Rose Thompson.
The Lady Noles took the lead to start the third after baskets from Mary Haley Hood, Smith and Chloe Summerford, but Hatley ended the quarter with a 6-1 run with baskets from Gracie Dillard and Lexi Miller to take a 31-27 lead.
The two teams continued to go back and forth in the fourth quarter with five total lead changes in the period. A 6-0 run with a little under two minutes left gave the Lady Noles the edge over Hatley.
Smith finished with a team-high 17 points for Smithville, while Summerford added 10 points in the win.
Kenlee Wilkinson led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 17 points, while Thompson contributed 12 points in the loss.
Thursday’s Matchups
(B) Hamilton 54, Hatley 42: Hatley came out of the gate firing as they jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter with buckets from Rhett Pickle, Jaxon Knight and Connor Powell.
Hamilton’s shots started to fall more frequently in the second as the Lions outscored Hatley 11-2 in the quarter. Baskets from Willie Green, Rye Howard, Tyques Lindsey and Tae Rice gave the Lions a big boost to pull away from Hatley.
The Tigers cut the lead down to as much as six points in the second half, but Hamilton managed to withstand every comeback run that Hatley made.
Green finished with a game-high 22 points, while Howard contributed 13 points. Rice added 11 points to round out the victory.
Knight led the way for Hatley in scoring with 19 points, while Powell finished with 13 points in the loss.
(G) Amory 46, Hamilton 26: Defense was the name of the game for both teams in the first quarter as Amory closed the quarter out with a 10-4 lead.
Hamilton chipped into the lead with baskets from Kam Johnson and Liberty Hughes, but a 7-0 run led by Jayda Sims, Laney Howell and Ashanti Smith extended the Lady Panthers’ lead. Amory’s offense continued to click in the third as multiple baskets from Howell and Smith helped the Lady Panthers take their first double-digit lead. Amory added onto the lead in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Lions 10-2.
Howell was the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers with 17 points. Sims and Smith both added nine points in the win.
Laney Harrington finished with a team-high six points for the Lady Lions, while Zakia Dobbs, Paris Flanery and Hughes contributed five points.
(B) Amory 67, Smithville 33: The Amory Panthers found their rhythm on offense after a slow start, and they never took their foot off the gas to capture a blowout win.
Gray Thornton and Kanye Stevenson led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points, while Charleston Wallace and CD Bolton added 11 points in the win.
Jordan Neese finished with a team-high 10 points for the Noles, while Dylan Christian cashed in on six points off the bench in the loss.