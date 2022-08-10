Volleyball season is officially back, and all the county teams are ready to face the challenges that the season has ahead.
Aberdeen
With Sanqueeta Meardith as the new head coach, the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs have been working hard towards improvement.
“With me being the new coach, we’ve just been trying to get to know each other a little more, but a lot of them are my basketball girls,” Meardith said. “We’ve been working on trying to get them to compete and play hard. I’m starting to build a good understanding with the girls that I’ve never coached before, and the ones that I coach for basketball already know what I expect from them.”
One improvement that Meardith noticed in practice was how well her team has been communicating so far.
“The girls come out each practice and give it their all, and I’ve seen some improvement from where they were last year because they’re hustling more and competing,” she said. “We’ve been big on communication in practices because that’s a big part of volleyball. When we first started, there wasn’t a lot of communication, but they’ve improved a lot there.”
Taliyah Cunningham, Sereniti McMillian and Destiny McClendon exhibited strong leadership qualities for the Lady Bulldogs during practices.
Taliyah and Sereniti have really worked on being more aggressive and vocal on the court, and I think Destiny will be a very good asset to the team,” she said. “We have a lot of other experienced players too, so I think we’re going to have a good year. I’m looking forward to seeing this group get out there, work hard and not give up. We want to make a run in the playoffs, so I’ve been motivating them and letting them know that they can reach that goal. As long as they keep that competitor’s mindset, I think we’ll be fine.”
Amory
The Amory Lady Panthers saw a lot of success last year, winning the division and reaching the second round of the playoffs, and they hope to replicate that success with a younger group.
“I am very excited to be coaching a younger group because when I got here last year, I didn’t know what to expect, but my younger girls turned out to be some of my better players,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “I’m locked and loaded and excited for the next four to five years for this program. We’re growing a lot and even the middle school group has a good team full of seventh graders. This is what I’ve dreamed of as a coach to come to a program where everyone is buying in, and they’re ready for a big year.”
Over the summer, the Lady Panthers keyed in on filling in needed roles and building team chemistry.
“I had to replace six seniors, so it was almost like trying to put together a whole new team as far as position-wise,” she said. “Some of my younger girls have really stepped up over the summer and filled in those spots nicely, and I feel like we’re a new and improved team. Our team chemistry has been our main focus, building a level of trust and making sure everyone knows where they’re supposed to be, so we can run an effective offense and defense. Everyone is getting a feel for each other and feeling comfortable on the court with different people.”
Kami Wilf, Ella Phillips and Emarie Boddie were big contributors to Amory’s success last year, and Ashford expects them to be solid again this year.
“My senior, Kami Wilf, is going to be a great leader this year. She’s like our quarterback because nothing goes on if she isn’t in the play, setting up our hitters,” she said. “She runs the team, and I’m looking for her to have an outstanding season. Ella Phillips was our MVP last year, and she’s still that same overall, dominant player that she was on the outside. We’ve got Emarie Boddie in the middle with the power arm and blocking everything. She’s a really great athlete, and she has a younger sister named Erynn, who has come along great as my other outside hitter.”
Ashford has also seen an emergence of a few underclassmen like Leecie Martin, Haley Muse and Emmy Millender.
“I have some freshmen that are stepping up to be great passers,” she said. “Leecie and Haley are stepping up big time to be great defensive specialists, and Emmy Millender will be another one of our defensive specialists and set a little bit for us.”
Hamilton
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Hamilton Lady Lions after winning the division for the second year in a row and making it to the second round of the playoffs last year.
“Making it to the second round last year and competing against a team that was actually good really got this group excited,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “It showed them that they can make a deep run and compete.”
The Lady Lions have a lot of experience returning with Abigail Gill, Mallory Kendall, Madison Mitchell, Kaylee Joslin and Kylie Springfield. They also have a few new faces that Loague believes can make an impact.
“Abigail has been working hard, and we’ll probably use her as our libero,” he said. "I’ve never used a libero before, but I think she’s built perfectly for it because she’s played a lot over the past few years. Mallory Kendall will be back as one of my setters, and we used two last year, but I’m trying to install an offense where we only use one. I’ve got a couple other girls that can set like Kaylee Joslin and Kylie Springfield, but if they’re in a setting role or not, they’ll be on the court most of the time. Madison Mitchell will be one of our returning outside hitters, and I’ve got a few new kids that have never played before like Liberty Hughes and Zakia Dobbs, but they’ve improved a lot over the summer.”
Loague’s goal for this year’s team is to win the division for the third year in a row and compete against the tough teams on their schedule.
“That excitement from last year’s seniors has rubbed off on this group, and they’re looking forward to the season,” he said. “We won the division the first two years, and we expect to do it again this year. Smithville is going to bit better with all its returning players, so it’s not going to be a cakewalk to win the division. We’re playing a tougher schedule than we have in the past against teams like Nettleton, Itawamba, Houston and Columbus. In our first year, we lost three games, and we lost four last year. I could see us losing a few more this year, but still be able to make a run at the end.”
Hatley
Under new head coach Ashley O’Fallon, the Hatley Lady Tigers are looking forward to competing in a tough division with hopes of making their second playoff appearance.
“I want the girls to win and get back to where they were last year, but I also want them to have fun and know that I believe in them no matter the outcome,” O’Fallon said. “We’re excited about competing in the division against Amory, Nettleton and Aberdeen. Amory is definitely a team that’s always good and has been around for a while now, but our girls have been working hard, and I think we can compete with them.”
The Lady Tigers spent their summer practices making a few offensive changes and building their team chemistry.
“Summer practices went great because the girls showed up and showed out,” she said. “We’ve changed up our serve receive, and they’ve accepted it and are running with it so far. Our communication has gotten way better, and the girls are more positive and looking to build each other up.”
Kenlee Wilkinson and Anna Kate Crenshaw shined for the Lady Tigers in practice, and O’Fallon expects them to have big years.
“Kenlee is a senior this year, and she has a really strong hit that she’s been improving on,” she said. “Anna Kate is my libero, and she’s worked very hard at getting better at that position. We’ve tried to define the positions and make everyone more specialized in their positions.”
Nettleton
After narrowly missing the playoffs last year, the Nettleton Lady Tigers are hungry to succeed in this upcoming season.
“We made it to the playoffs our first year and missed it by five points last year,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “The girls are definitely hungry, and our goals are to win the division and be the team to beat in the playoffs. Amory’s been at the top for a long time, and when we beat them in a set last year, it gave our girls a lot of confidence.”
Hitting was one aspect of the game that the Lady Tigers focused on during summer scrimmages and official practices.
“We used the summer to see who can play where and figure out what adjustments we needed to make,” she said. “The team as a whole came together and improved, especially with our hitting, and we’ve had more kids step up than I thought, so it’s going to be hard to put together our starting group. Zion Seals and Aaliyah Harris are going to be the heart of the team, and I’m looking to change my libero, Zyah Gunter, into a hitter. As a team, we grew a lot this summer, and I really think it’s going to lead to a good year for us.”
Along with Seals, Harris and Gunter, the Lady Tigers have a lot of power hitters and experience on their team with Chloe Humble, Mikala Sullivan, Kaillee Grace Inmon and Bella Scruggs.
“We really have a lot of power hitting coming along, and I hope our passing game can start developing too,” she said. “Chloe will be our setter for the second year in a row, and we can’t get those big swingers going without her. Mikala is another freshman that will probably be in our starting lineup because she’s tall and has about as much power as anyone on the team. She’s going to change the game for use because she’s a heavy hitter up front. Our senior, Kaillee Grace, is hitting outside now, and she has a lot of power as well. Bella has improved a lot as a blocker, and she’s improved her hitting too.”
Smithville
Youth will be on the Smithville Lady Noles’ side as they try to repeat their success from last year.
“We’re a young program with a young team, but I feel like we can pick up where we left off last year,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We have a lot of girls coming back, and we’ll be a junior-led team this year. Our hitting wasn’t quite where we wanted it to be last year, but we had Orlandria (Smith), who was the sole focus of our attack up front. We’ve really been working on making it a full team effort.”
Despite their youth, the Lady Noles will have a solid group of returning pieces with Kelby Seales, Audrey Summerford, Branigan Vaughn, Ali Swan and Kamryn Jones.
“Kelby’s setting has been awesome, and she’s looked great in practice,” he said. “Kamryn didn’t play a whole lot last year, but she’s really filled in the middle for us, and I expect her to get a bunch of kills. Audrey was one of our main setters last year, but we moved her outside to hit this year, and she’s done a really good job. Branigan is a returning starter whose hitting has really improved, and Ali has been great at serving the ball.”
Last year, the Lady Noles fell in the first round of the playoffs to Hickory Flat, but McCollum believes that experience will be beneficial this year.
“We saw what it’s going to take to reach that next level, and I think it’s going to pay off huge for us when we get into division play,” he said. “Hamilton and Okolona are in our division, and Hamilton is a very solid team that won the division last year. We’re hoping our playoff experience will help us against them this year.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
