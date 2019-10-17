Aberdeen (1-7, 0-2) at Houston (5-3, 0-2)
Last week: Hatley 21, Aberdeen 18; Choctaw County 24, Houston 12...Aberdeen running back Johnathan Moore scored a pair of touchdowns in the loss to Hatley on runs of 40 and 55 yards...William Johnson also hauled in a touchdown pass from Jermaine Strong...For Houston, Bobby Townsend and Shemar Crawford scored touchdowns in the loss to Choctaw County...Bulldogs have lost seven straight, while the Hilltoppers have lost three straight...Both teams searching for their first division win...Houston has won the last two division matchups.
Amory (6-2, 2-0) at Nettleton (5-3, 1-1)
Last week: Amory 56, Alcorn Central 0; Kossuth 20, Nettleton 16...For Amory, quarterback Hunter Jones was responsible for five touchdowns against Alcorn Central, three passing and two rushing...Jay Hampton hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions...Braxton Griffin, Titus Irons, Isaiah Brownlee and Dylan Thompson also found the end zone...For Nettleton, Graham Gardner and Dedrick Johnson scored touchdowns in the loss to Kossuth...Amory won this game 42-14 last season...Nettleton’s last win over Amory was in 2009.
Hamilton (2-6, 1-4) at Nanih Waiya (6-2, 4-0)
Last week: TCPS 41, Hamilton 0; Nanih Waiya 42, Bruce 31...Lions shut out for the third game in a row...Collin Holman had a couple of receptions and an interception against TCPS...Defending state champion Warriors are averaging just under 30 points a game and allowing 18 points a game...Their losses are to West Lauderdale and Union in the first two games of the season...Nanih Waiya running back Austin Sanders had a pair of touchdowns against Bruce.
Hatley (4-4, 1-0) at Noxubee County (4-4, 1-0)
Last week: Hatley 21, Aberdeen 18; Corinth 51, Noxubee County 14...Tigers picked up the win over Aberdeen on Nick Washington’s touchdown with 30 seconds to go...Washington also scored the second touchdown of the night and Markhel Hunt, Jeremiah Metcalf, Alex Cooper and Malachi Denson came away with turnovers...This was Hatley’s first win over Aberdeen...Noxubee County has lost four of their last five games after starting out the season 3-0.
Okolona (3-4, 2-2) at Smithville (5-2, 2-2)
Last week: West Lowndes 18, Smithville 6; Okolona 32, Vardaman 19...Dyllan Moffett snagged an interception and scored Smithville’s only touchdown against West Lowndes...Seminoles’ defense still allowing just over 13 points per game and have two shutouts on the season...Smithville beat Okolona last season twice, once in the regular season 27-22 and once in the second round of the playoffs 21-12...Landon McMellon scored three touchdowns in the first meeting between the two and Octavion Miller did the same in the second meeting.