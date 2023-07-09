SMITHVILLE – First-year head coach Christopher Moody will be taking on a new task this season as the next head coach for the Smithville Lady Noles’ basketball team.
Moody, an Arkansas native, had spent the past 27 years as a full-time pastor before venturing into coaching and teaching, and he’s been preaching in Smithville for 10 of those years. For the past eight years, Moody has taken a hand in coaching boys’ basketball as an assistant for Columbus, New Albany and Hatley.
“I’ve been around the game of basketball, doing summer camps and other things throughout the years,” he said. “Even when I was in high school, I helped coach the junior high team when I was playing ball. When I first moved here, I actually helped coach the girls’ program as an assistant before moving to Columbus, New Albany and Hatley. I basically already know the history, and I also have three older children that graduated from Smithville and played basketball.”
Over the past three years, Moody helped coach alongside Hatley coach Jake Smith as an assistant before accepting his first head coaching job at Smithville.
“I had a great relationship with Coach (Jake) Smith and one thing that’s always been important to me is being a team player,” he said. “I was always on board with trying to learn the things that he wanted to teach the guys on the high school level, and he basically gave me the freedom to work on different things with the middle school. We worked well together and there’s always a learning game as an assistant because you understand your job is to help build the head coach’s program.”
During his team at Hatley, Moody stated that he was able to pick up on a few things that he plans to use with his new team.
“With every coach you’re around, everyone coaches things a little differently,” he said. “Some would focus on defense, offense or foundational things, but Coach Smith gave some freedom to the guys that already had a good knowledge of the game. I think that was pretty important for them to not be pinned into certain things. I’ve always been the type to try and get everyone to fit into what we’re doing, but I learned from him that sometimes you have to know your players and make adjustments based on what they have or don’t have. I’ve been looking at that with Smithville’s program, trying to evaluate the players and figure out what we can and can’t do.”
Moody described his transition from assistant to head coach as exciting and nerve-wracking.
“I’ve been around basketball all my life, so I already have an idea of what type of offense and defense I like to run,” he said. “It’s not that I’m having to learn something completely new, but it’s a little different knowing that this is my program now, and I’m not just following someone else’s lead anymore.”
Moody has been encouraged to see a positive reception from his new group of players over the summer, and he hopes to strengthen that relationship before the start of the season.
“I don’t feel like I’m coming in and discouraging everything that Coach (Brian) McCollum has put in place,” he said. “There have been some highs and lows over the summer with the games that we’ve played, but overall, they’ve responded well and have been really good to me. I came in wanting them to know that I’m here not because I wanted to be a coach but because I really wanted to coach this team. I told them that I’m going to push them because I know their talent and abilities, and I know that they can do great things on the court and in life.
Despite having a young team, Moody believes that his group can surprise a lot of people this upcoming season.
“I have high expectations, and I expect people to be surprised at what we’ll do,” he said. “We’re fairly young, which means people might underestimate us, but I feel like even our ninth graders are going to contribute. I know there will be some mistakes along the way, but I know that we’ll play hard together and gain a lot of recognition from the people that watch us.”
