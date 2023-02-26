After a year-long hiatus, Aberdeen baseball is back, and first-year head coach Jeremy Moore plans to make sure that the sport sticks around and grows in popularity for many years to come.
Moore’s, a Florence native, experience with the game of baseball runs deep as he played for most of his life. A 2016 Copiah-Lincoln Community College graduate, Moore went on to become a successful outfielder at the University of Texas at Tyler.
“I was a big-time football player in high school, but I decided to go the baseball route because I love the game a lot more,” he said. “I played outfield at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and finished up there in 2016. After that, I moved to Texas where I finished my last two years of baseball at the University of Texas at Tyler. It was definitely a big step in my life because I moved away from my family and everyone just for the love of the game. I got the opportunity to win a conference ring, and I won a national championship in 2018, so I’ve had a lot of experience with the game and winning.”
While at UT Tyler, Moore also got some experience working with baseball players as a strength and conditioning coach, and after graduation, he took on his first assistant coaching job at Starkville High School.
“When I was a strength and conditioning coach, I only worked with baseball players, and my main thing was to make sure that they knew what was expected from their bodies before they played,” he said. “I learned a lot through that internship in the summer, and I moved back home and started volunteering at Starkville as an outfield coach. During my second year there, I was put on staff as the full-time outfield coach, and that’s what led me here.”
After being hired at Aberdeen last year, talks about bringing the baseball team back began between Moore and the administration. Moore happily accepted the position in hopes to bring baseball popularity back to the community.
“I was working in Starkville, and we were in the playoffs when I was offered a teaching job here,” he said. “We started discussing baseball and came to an agreement that we’d bring it back. At first, I didn’t want to move into a head coaching position as soon as I moved back to Mississippi, but after getting that opportunity in Starkville, I knew I was ready to move to a community like this and become a head coach. That was definitely the most excitement that I’ve had because getting baseball started was my main goal when I first moved up here.”
Moore hopes that his playing and coaching experience will inspire his players to embrace the game of baseball and go on to achieve big things.
“I think that my experience with the game can show them that someone of their stature has done it before, and that’ll give them the hope and effort to want to do it themselves,” he said. “My thing here is to get the kids back into the game. I understand that I’ve been doing the ends and outs since I was young, but I just want to get the game back into the community and show the kids that this can be another sport that they can succeed in.”
The response that Moore had seen from multiple students eager to play was warming prior to the start of the season.
“The kids have responded much better than I thought,” he said. “It was every bit of 40 degrees when we had tryouts, but all 25 guys showed up, which really surprised me because it was freezing cold on a Saturday. I think the kids are really enjoying it because when a sport has been gone for a while and it’s brought back in, that adrenaline brings a lot of excitement.”
As the new head coach, Moore stated that his goals are to teach his team the ins and outs of the game and later see a few of his players make it to the next level.
“I want to show the kids the ins and outs, kind of like a baseball theory class,” he said. “Then when they learn how to go about the sport, my next goal would be to get some kids to play at the next level. I know multiple guys that have gotten scholarship offers and been drafted from towns that aren’t known for baseball, and these guys are no different from them. I want them to know that there are other opportunities to go to college and play a sport outside of football or basketball.”
