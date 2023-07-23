ABERDEEN – In his 50-year career, Lynn Moore has accepted many challenges and improved many different programs as a coach and athletic director. Moore will take on a new challenge as he returns to Aberdeen as the new athletic director.
“Aberdeen is a very special place for me and my family because my oldest son graduated from here in 1992,” Moore said. “I got here in 1987, and I coached six years here. In about three or four years, we went from 1-9 to 12-0 because everyone bought into what we wanted to do. The athletes and relationships that I’ve built here in Aberdeen had a lot to do with my return. It’s like coming back home, and this was the only place that I considered leaving Itawamba County for.”
Moore, a Summerland native and William Carey University graduate, has served 35 of his 50 years as a head coach and athletic director throughout Mississippi and Louisiana. During this time, he had numerous players go on to play Division 1 football as well as a few being drafted to play professionally.
He coached the Louisville Wildcats to a state championship in 1993 and has had numerous players continue their football careers at 15 different universities, with one of those players competing in the 2000 Olympic games. Moore has also had over 30 players or assistant coaches go on to become head coaches of various sports.
For the past 25 years, Moore had served as the Itawamba County School District Director of Operations/Athletics before accepting the job at Aberdeen.
“It was a lot different because I was the athletic director for the county for the last nine years, and I was dealing with seven different campuses,” he said. “We had a great group of athletic directors at Itawamba County, and I was there for them to ask me questions most of the time. That was a special place also, but I was just looking for that challenge, and I think this is where God wanted me to be.”
Moore has been active within the MAC and MHSAA throughout his career, and he is known for his reputation of building programs and improving facilities.
“We’re in the process of seeing where we are and where we need to go, and that’s going to take a little time,” he said. “I tell coaches all the time that I’m here to help them be successful, and so far, the people that I’ve met have been really good. Coach (Alex) Williams is an outstanding football coach and young man, and all the other coaches that I’ve met fall into that same mold. It’s a we thing, not a me thing, meaning we all have to get on the same page and have communication with each other. I think that’s going to happen.”
Moore believes that his years of experience as a coach will be beneficial in helping the coaches at Aberdeen.
“I tell them all the time that I’m not really smart, but I’ve got a lot of experience, and they haven’t faced anything that I probably haven’t already faced,” he said. “If they mess up something, I’ve probably messed that same thing up too somewhere along the way, but I know how to fix it now. When I was young, it was hard to know how to fix everything, but the wisdom that I’ve gained through years of experience is going to make everything a whole lot easier.”
In his career, Moore has racked up a number of achievements such as being named a member of the MHSAA Legislative Counsel in 1978, promoting the recognition of powerlifting as a MHSAA sanctioned sport in 1990 and being named president of MHSAA District One in 1991. In 1992 and 1994, he was also an assistant coach in the Jackson Touchdown Club and MS/AL All-Star games.
In 1999, he played a part in promoting the creation of the MAC Football Coaches All-State Team, and he was the head coach for the North in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star game in 2000. In 2002, he was awarded the Athletic Director of the Year award by the MAC, and he promoted the recognition of archery as an MHSAA sanctioned sport in 2017.
Also in 2017, he was inducted into the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and last year, he was inducted into the Mississippi MAAA Hall of Fame.
“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame was a great honor and there were a lot of people involved in that,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of assistant coaches and administrators in my career, and I wouldn’t be talking about any of that if it wasn’t for everyone that I’ve been in contact with.”
Through all his accomplishments, Moore stated that his proudest accomplishment was being married to his wife, Diane, for 53 years.
“If it hadn’t been for that young lady to do what she’s done for the coming up 53 years that we’ve been together, she deserves a lot of credit for where I’m at today,” he said.
