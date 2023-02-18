NETTLETON – When their backs were against the wall, the Nettleton Tigers kept their cool and put together an electric performance in the fourth to come away with a 61-50 win over Humphreys County on Saturday.
The Tigers outscored the Cowboys 21-8 in the fourth with junior Anterion Venson scoring 11 points in the quarter to seal the victory.
“Coach told me to go out there and play hard, and I fought us back into the game,” Venson said. “You win, you move on to the next round, and if you lose, you’re done, and I didn’t want my season to end.”
Both teams traded baskets in the first, but Nettleton managed to come out of the quarter with a 17-12 lead after a 9-2 run lead by Hunter Kuhl, Nick Owens and Zavian Dilworth. The Tigers added to their lead early in the second, but Humphreys County gained some momentum to go on a 15-2 run to close out the half up 32-25.
The Cowboys held on to the lead despite multiple baskets from Nettleton, but Jayden Carruthers gave the Tigers a needed back going into the fourth by cutting the score down to 42-40 after back-to-back layups.
Nettleton wasted no time in regaining the lead in the fourth as Venson scored the first five points for the Tigers. After a pair of buckets brought the Cowboys to within a point, Nettleton went on a 10-0 run to take its first double-digit lead of the game at 57-46 with under five minutes remaining.
Venson and Carruthers iced the game with baskets in the final minute to advance Nettleton to the quarterfinals, where they will face Byhalia this Friday.
“Our effort picked up a lot in the fourth quarter,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but we took a lot of tough shots and didn’t get out and score in transition. When we finally started getting some easy looks, we got the ball rolling downhill and turned our defensive pressure into some open looks.”
Carruthers finished with a team-high 20 points, while Venson tallied 16 in the win.
Last Tuesday: Nettleton 87, Holly Springs 63
The guard play of Anterion Venson and Zavian Dilworth carried the Tigers to a first-round win over Holly Springs last Tuesday. The two guards combined for 50 points to lead Nettleton to an 87-63 victory.
“We knew that it wasn’t going to be easy with them coming in,” Gardner said. “They’re a one or two seed talent-wise but to our guy’s credit, every time they’d make a bucket, we’d come back with two. We got a little bit of space in the third quarter and took advantage of some easy looks to push our lead out a little bit more.”
Baskets from Venson and Jamarion Ball forced the Hawks to call a timeout just a few seconds into the game. After Holly Springs tied things up at 7-7, Nettleton went on a 9-0 run capped off with a dunk by Ball to go up 16-7.
Holly Springs ended the quarter off with a dunk to go into the second quarter down 21-11. The Hawks chipped away at the lead to start the second, but baskets from Dilworth and DJ Birks kept Nettleton’s lead at 10 points.
The Tigers went into the half up 37-30, but the third quarter is where they shined. Nettleton outscored Holly Springs 26-17 in the quarter with Venson and Carruthers combining for 20 points in the quarter.
Venson and Dilworth combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Nettleton cruise to the win.
Venson led the Tigers with 27 points, while Dilworth added 23 points and Carruthers finished with 15 points.