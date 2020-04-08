Nettleton will be searching for a new football coach as Ken Topps is leaving after four years as the Tigers’ head coach.
Topps was the offensive coordinator for four years before that for Nettleton and will be moving into that same role at a larger school.
“It’s an opportunity for growth and for advancement,” Topps said. “I have been at Nettleton eight years, and it allowed me to have the chance to not only be an assistant but to move up to my first head coaching job. I have had a lot of growth since I have been here, and this school allowed me to put my own spin on the program and grow it into a true football program.”
Topps also served as athletic director and said he enjoyed the impact he was able to have with all of Nettleton’s athletic programs.
“I’m very thankful that I was able to be a positive change within the district. That position of athletic director is unique because it allows you to touch not just football, but every sport,” he said. “You build a relationship with every sport that’s offered here, from football and basketball on down to archery. It’s what I truly love. I’m not an outspoken person, but this allowed me to build a relationship with kids that I normally wouldn’t.”
Nettleton posted a 15-26 record under Topps, including a 6-6 record in 2019 and an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs.
“I took over the program with us not really being a true football school, and we won one game back in 2016. I went back and looked at the growth as far as stats and wins, and it’s easy to see how much we improved from year to year,” Topps said. “I remember saying that Nettleton wasn’t just a baseball and basketball school, and I am thankful that we have established and shown that it’s a football school also. The program has some weight within the school district, and we were able to establish it and build a true football program here.”
Topps said the toughest goodbyes were with his group of players.
“I’m really going to miss those kids, and there are special kids at Nettleton that we all really care a lot about. It’s a tough decision to make, but one I had to, not just for me but my family as well,” he said. “It’s tough leaving them because they understand how to work, and they are headed in the right direction with their work ethic and desire to lead. I’m not worried about them being successful in the long run because they have the right mindset. That program will be set down to even the fifth grade.”
With the Tigers returning a handful of starters on both sides of the ball, Topps foresees another playoff appearance and a strong 2020 season in the future for Nettleton.
“I’m leaving behind some great assistants, a lot of guys who give 150 percent, and you don’t have to worry about that. You have those kids that have bought in and are very hungry for success, so whoever steps in, you won’t have to do a lot of selling,” Topps said. “I see them having a better year next year with a good core group coming back like the offensive line and the running backs. There will be key players to replace on both sides, but I also played a lot of younger players last year. I wasn’t afraid to throw them out there to get experience, and that’s something I pride myself on because it will help in the long run with that experience coming back. I see them winning a lot of games next season.”
Feeling thankful
Topps said he wanted to leave the school district with a message of thankfulness for himself and his wife, Kenya, who served as the high school counselor.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me. They believed in me enough to give me my first head coaching job, and we have both been blessed with a lot of friendships and relationships that we are thankful for,” Topps said. “This was an opportunity for her to grow as well, and we both grew within the district. We wish them all the best, and we’re not going to say goodbye. It’s see you later. We created friendships, and we will still see the kids and hopefully catch some games.”