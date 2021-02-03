AMORY – The Amory Panthers are headed to another North half championship game.
Amory (14-5) made easy work of both their first and second-round games, shutting out Byhalia 5-0 on Friday after defeating Mississippi School of Math and Science 8-2 in the first round last Tuesday.
The win propels to the Panthers to the North half championship for the fifth time in the last 10 years and the fourth time in the last five seasons, setting them up against St. Andrews on Wednesday.
FRIday: (B) Amory 5, Byhalia 0
Amory got the offense cranked up in the second half of their second-round match with Byhalia, while the Panthers’ defense pitched a shutout in the 5-0 win.
“We did a better job staying spread out and passing the ball on the ground,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We kind of got caught up in their style of play in the first half, which they were one or two touches, just kicking long balls and it kind of threw us out of it a little bit.”
Bryn Camp put the Panthers up 1-0 in the 16th minute with his goal. The play stayed in the Panthers’ offensive end for the half, and Amory got some good looks in the goal but just narrowly missed off the frame.
Amory was able to hang another point up during the 36th minute as Bryce Helton finished off a ball that bounced around inside the 18 to send the team to the half with a 2-0 lead.
“This was a tighter and more narrow field, and it gave us a little bit of problem at the beginning, but we got adjusted to it,” Clayton said. “I thought we settled down and made some good passes into different channels and some good overlapping runs.”
The Panthers wasted little time adding to their advantage as Riley Grace powered a shot in from about 10 away to up the score to 3-0 at the 43-minute mark.
Keeper Landon Koehn made a huge save in the 50th minute as he leaped high in front of the frame and snared a shot off a Byhalia set piece to preserve the shutout.
Amory kept up the offensive pressure throughout the second half, and it paid dividends in the 72nd minute as Cayden Smith scored off an assist from Camp.
The Panthers scored their final goal in the 79th minute as Dylan Thompson finished off a pass from Terrell Atkins for the fifth goal to settle the issue at 5-0.
“I thought defensively that Will (McComb) had a really good game, and Lane (Carroll) played really well at center defense,” Clayton said. “Landon (Koehn) had two high shots that he made saves on, which is something he has been working on in practice, and he made two really good plays on balls at the crossbar.”
Dennis Clayton New Albany Gazette
TUESday: (B) Amory 8, MSMS 2
The Panthers dominated from start to finish in their first round game behind big nights from Bryn Camp and Reed Stanford, who combined for seven goals and two assists.
“Reed and Bryn both had really good games. They ran a few different guys over there, and Reed dominated them all,” Clayton said. “He played really, really well, and just his one on one stuff, he gave us good feeds all night as well. We had some good looks on corner kicks, and we just didn’t do a good job finishing those off.”
Camp started off the scoring in the third minute, finishing on a deflected shot to get Amory on the board, and Stanford scored his first in the 20th minute with Dylan Cooper getting the assist.
That sparked a big run from the Panthers as they scored three goals in a 10-minute span. Camp put in his second, and Gunnar Williams added one as well with Stanford getting the assist on both goals to make it 4-0 at halftime.
“There were a few times we didn’t put shots on frame when we needed to, but their goalkeeper is solid and really good,” Clayton said. “He was always in good position and did a good job getting his body low and his hands out wide to make some plays. I was pleased with the offense to be able to score eight goals against a good goalkeeper.”
In the second half, Stanford and Camp took turns scoring the final four goals with Stanford finding the back of the net in the 43rd and 67th minutes and Camp scored in the 49th and 70th minutes.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well and kept the pressure on their back line,” Clayton said. “We did a really good job on the outside beating some guys 1v1 and getting balls played back across the box, whether it was in the air or on the ground to create some scoring opportunities for our central midfielders and wings.”
MSMS scored both of their goals in the second half, one in the 44th minute and off a free kick midway through the half.
“Defensively, we had some breakdowns in the second half,” Clayton said. “They only had three shots and scored on two of them, so we have to do a little bit better job on the back line getting depth and also helping defend a little bit in the midfield. I’m pretty pleased with the effort though, and the main thing right now is getting the opportunity to keep going.”
Melissa Meador, Monroe Journal