The Nettleton Tigers made quick work of their first round playoff opponent, shutting out Humphreys County 31-0 on the road.
Nettleton returns home this Friday to host North Panola in the second round. The Tigers did all their scoring in the first half and had a running clock late in the second quarter and all during the second half.
“The position we were in, it was a great situation for us because they have guys that were explosive and that gave them few opportunities to close the gap on the lead,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We didn’t do as much offensively second half because we were just trying to get out of there as quickly and healthy as possible. We were pretty basic and just pushed it from there to finish and get through to move on.”
Nettleton’s defense came out strong the entire night, posting the shutout and accounting for two of their four touchdowns.
Jay Hawkins put the first one of the night on the board on a 19-yard fumble return, then Carter Crawley also had a 44-yard fumble return touchdown in the second quarter.
“We felt really good going into it that they would have a difficult time scoring if we could adjust a couple of things, get in position and make tackles. I think we had our guys prepared and did a good job going out and executing,” Keith said. “Offensively, they do some things schematically that were hard to prepare for, and we knew our opportunities would be limited. We had to get some explosive plays.”
Zavian Dilworth hauled in Nettleton’s second touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Davis Oswalt, and Oswalt also found Evan Smith on the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Jackson Cheek hit a 25-yard field goal to go up 17-0 early in the second, and Roderick Patterson scored on an 11-yard run.
Crawley’s fumble return accounted for the final score of the night.
Keith complimented the effort up front defensively as the Tigers were able to return key players from quarantine and made adjustments with senior linebacker Charlie Sullivan out.
“It was great to have Sadaris Conway back because he showed up and made some key plays, and Marcus (Thomas) is always phenomenal,” Keith said. “It was good getting Jay (Hawkins) back the last two weeks at linebacker because he’s been a big part of what we have been doing. With Charlie being out, we had to adjust and had some guys playing different things.”
Keith said Smith had a strong night on both sides of the ball.
“Evan played almost every snap against Booneville, and he’s someone who does a ton of things for us,” he said. “Considering coming into the season we thought he was just going to be our punter, he’s all over the place. I told him at the beginning of the year with his athleticism, we needed him to be more than a punter, and once we planted that seed, it took off.”
It gave the Tigers their first playoff win in 11 years, but Keith said they want to build on that goal.
“We accomplished something that hasn’t been done in a long time and should be proud of it,” Keith said. “We aren’t satisfied though and want to keep moving on. Right now though our record is 1-0, and we will move on to the next week.”
Their second round opponent, North Panola, is fresh off a first-round win over Aberdeen.
“We know considering there are only eight teams left, there are no easy teams and it’s going to be a tough contest,” Keith said. “They are extremely explosive and have guys that are dangerous in space. They have one kid that’s on the North/South all-star team who is a really good player, and their quarterback is a good player who does a lot of stuff for them. It’s an exciting challenge, and we’re just glad to have the chance.”