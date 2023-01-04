Happy New Year to everyone, and I hope everyone had a fun and safe holiday. It is the week that all of us high school basketball fans have been waiting for, county tournament week.
There is no better way to start off the tournament week than stating my opinion on how I think everything will go down in the Monroe County Tournament.
Last year’s tournament was a little different from any other year due to the fact that Aberdeen did not participate in it but with all of our teams planning to play this year, the tournament is set to be a good one.
Thursday’s lineup has a few solid games with Hamilton vs. Smithville girls kicking off the tournament. The last time these two teams met was in mid-December at Hamilton, a narrow 38-32 win for the Lady Lions.
This game could honestly go either way as both teams are pretty evenly matched, but I think I’ll give the edge to the Lady Lions again due to their scoring depth. The winner of this matchup will move on to play Hatley on Friday.
Following this game will be Smithville vs. Aberdeen boys. The Noles have been on a tear recently as far as winning numerous close games to maintain an impressive record on the season, while Aberdeen gained a little bit of momentum after taking their first win of the season against Hubbertville, Alabama.
I believe Smithville will keep its hot streak rolling in this game and advance to face Amory boys on Friday. The final game on Thursday is Amory vs. Aberdeen girls, which I believe is another fairly even matchup that could go either way.
I think the Lady Panthers’ height and post presence will play a big factor for them to take this game in a close win, advancing them to the championship game once again. If my predictions are correct, Smithville vs. Amory boys will kick off Friday’s action followed by Hamilton vs. Hatley girls.
For the Smithville/Amory game, I believe the Panthers will take this matchup and advance to the championship game due to their depth on the bench. In the Hamilton/Hatley game, I think the Lady Tigers have the upper hand in this one and advance to the championship game against Amory simply because of how well they have performed this season.
The final game on Friday will be Hamilton vs. Hatley boys. The last time these two teams met was in early December, a 67-55 win for the Tigers. I’m going to go out on a limb and say Hatley will probably take this one in some sort of close, crazy overtime victory to advance to the championship game.
The Lions have been playing pretty well recently, but Hatley has surprised a lot of teams this year, and I think they’ll surprise people in this tournament as well. All of this madness will come down to the final games on Saturday, Amory vs. Hatley girls and Amory vs. Hatley boys.
If these games are the case for the championship round, I believe the Lady Tigers will end Amory’s tournament winning streak, while the Panthers will clinch their fourth-straight tournament victory.
Whether my predictions end up being 100 percent accurate or 100 percent wrong, there is no doubt that this year’s Monroe County Tournament will be a fun one to watch.
