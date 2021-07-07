When a once in a lifetime kind of event happens, it seems like everyone – or most people – have some kind of personal tie to it.
Mississippi State’s baseball national championship is no different, as I saw so many people explaining what that win meant to them or what personal connection they had to it. It may have been years of going to games or a long gone family member who was a huge fan that would have wanted to see the title. It may have been thinking about past players who got close to a title but never got the big one.
That national title had its own special meaning for me, not just as an MSU alumni, but in how my sports writing career began. Without State baseball, I don’t think I would be sitting here writing this column to all of you guys.
I never pictured myself as a sports writer whenever I was in college 10 to 12 years ago – which is pretty hard to believe because there are times now when I struggle picturing myself as NOT being one.
College age Melissa knew she was a good writer but never really figured out where her journey was going with that, so she majored in journalism.
She went to MSU and immediately applied for the student newspaper, The Reflector, because she knew that in order to know what she wanted to do, she had to get some experience. The box for nearly every section of the paper was checked when asked what she would be interested in – every section except for sports.
The only person who called to ask me about writing for the paper was the Sports Editor, a guy who I ended up becoming one of my good college friends and one of the many people I have to thank for where I have ended up.
After a semester of covering some smaller, not quite as exciting to me sports, I was given the opportunity to cover MSU baseball. I jumped at the opportunity immediately. Sports wasn’t my thing overall back then, but baseball had always been a huge part of my life as a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
I fell in love with covering baseball right then, and I’m sure a huge part of that was the great season the Bulldogs had that year, reaching the College World Series. I remember how bummed out I felt when that run was over, even though with school being out, I wasn’t actually covering games by the time the postseason rolled around.
The next year, I became the Sports Editor of the student paper and realized sports writing in general was my love, and of course, four years later when an opportunity to do it again rolled around, I found myself here.
Dudy Noble, like Busch Stadium, has always felt like a place I could call home. The chances to go to games don’t roll around as often with as much as this job keeps me tied up, but whenever it does, I’m always happy to be there.
Just like most of you, I have watched a lot of Bulldog greats, past and present, and even enjoyed seeing their careers in the big leagues (one or two even playing for my own Cardinals). My fondest memory is running on the field after that Super Regionals field in 2007, but a close second is hearing my dad say how awesome the experience was watching them win Regionals in 2013. Listening to Hunter Renfroe’s homer that essentially sent them into the championship series while driving down the road on the way to St. Louis is another good one.
Nothing beats watching that championship be won on Wednesday night though. It’s for all the games watched over the years and times that I thought, ‘this is the year.’ It’s for Jim Ellis, Ron Polk and all the legendary players who came before this year’s squad. It’s for the entire state of Mississippi, and it’s for this sports writer, who found her love through covering the Bulldogs some decade ago.