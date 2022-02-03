Nettleton's Madison Miller, center, signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Pictured are, front, from left: Keshia Miller, Madison Miller, Maurice Miller. Back, from left: Nettleton head coach Brent Kuhl, Kirsten Miller, Kameron Miller and assistant coach Farren Young.
Madison Miller’s successful high school career with the Lady Tigers has paid off as she signed her letter of intent with Northeast Mississippi Community College on Friday.
Miller said that the hospitality that the Northeast coaches have shown played a big factor in her signing.
“Northeast showed the most love during its recruitment, and they came to almost every game,” Miller said. “It was just the love and always checking on me. The coaches have been very supportive because they invite me to games, and they’ll text me after every game talking about how I played. They’re really like a family to me, so that made it easier for the recruitment process.”
This season, Miller is currently leading the Lady Tigers, averaging a team-high 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. During her time with Nettleton’s basketball program, Miller has been selected as a MAC All-Star, made the All-Division team and is on pace to reach 1,000 career points this season.
“Madison (Miller) is a coach’s dream because not only can she play ball, but she’s also a great leader,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “She’s the true definition of a floor general because when I say something, she lets her teammates know what needs to be done. Then you throw in her scoring and defense, which is great, but her best attribute is her leadership.”
Shooting and defense are two aspects that Miller said she plans to improve on as she hopes to take on a bigger role on offense from the small forward position while at Northeast.
“I hope to improve on my shooting, personally, and my defense,” Miller said. “I also want to take more shots than I’m expected to. Since I’m a small forward, I’m considered a utility player, so I want to improve that utility sense.”
Besides being an amazing leader, Kuhl said that some other things Miller will bring to Northeast are her attitude and hard work ethic.
“She’s got a great attitude, and her work ethic is so good that regardless of what she decides to, she’s going to excel in anything because of her attitude and effort,” he said. “Basketball-wise, that’s going to be her main sticking point in college, and I believe it’s going to be above and beyond anyone else’s.”