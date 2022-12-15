TUPELO – Nettleton’s bowling teams put on a show during Thursday’s match against Tupelo, but they both ended up falling short in just their fourth match of the season.
The boys’ match ended in a nail-biter, but Nettleton ended up falling 5-3 in the match to Tupelo. Andrew Presley and Aiden Pettigrew tied for the Tigers’ top male bowler on the day, both finishing with a score of 154.
“It was a really close match on the boys’ side,” Nettleton coach Leigh Anne Eaton said. “When we got down in the first game, we really rallied in the next two games. Aiden and Andrew are both really good bowlers, and we’re improving as a team week to week.”
Bryson Guess, Ashton Cook, Landin McDaniel, Luke Seymore and Avery Pettigrew were also contributors for the Tigers in the narrow loss.
In the girls’ match, the Lady Tigers fell 8-0 against Tupelo. Jolie Kyle finished as the top female bowler for the third match in a row, while Samantha Clippard finished as the second-highest female bowler for Nettleton.
“This is our very first season having a girls’ bowling team, and we’re improving in every match,” Eaton said. “Sierra Yant improved a lot in this match, and she’s really growing as a bowler. Jolie is still our top girl bowler at the moment, and Samantha is right behind her. They’re both very consistent for us.”
