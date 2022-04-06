HATLEY – It took a few innings for Nettleton’s bats to wake up, but when they did the visiting Tigers struck big for an 11-1 Division 4-3A win last Tuesday night.
Nettleton finished off the sweep with a 15-1 win on Friday.
“Their guy (Eli Gray) was throwing strikes, and they were making plays to keep them in it,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “They get a big hit there in the second to push a run across, and we knew we would get rolling if we just stayed with it there.”
Hatley got out of a big bases-loaded jam in the top of the second, then took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the inning.
Nettleton had its chances in the second with a double from Drew Humble and Cade Oswalt being hit by a pitch to put the first two runners on, and Humble and courtesy runner Silas Tatum moved up on a double steal. A strikeout and a fielder’s choice to cut down the lead runner produced the first two outs, but Jay Betts reached on an error to load the bases. Hatley got out of it with a fielder’s choice to second base.
Hatley stranded a leadoff infield single from Rob Ford in the first but got on the board in the second inning.
Eli Gray led off with a base hit to left, and Tyler Guin put down a sacrifice bunt to move courtesy runner Jayden Green to second. Green stole third, and Tyler Dabbs drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single up the middle.
David Woods drew a walk, but Nettleton limited the damage by getting the lead runner at third on a bunt by Elijah Johnson and then Oswalt picking off a runner at first base to end the inning.
Nettleton sent all nine to the plate in the top of the third and took a 5-1 lead.
Carter Crawley started the inning off with a base hit, and Evan Smith reached on an error in the outfield to put two in scoring position with no outs. Crawley scored on a passed ball, but Hatley was able to get an out at home.
Jackson Cheek walked and Humble reached on an error, and Hatley was nearly able to get out of the inning with a groundout. An error on a flyball in the outfield off the bat of Jay Hawkins gave Nettleton a 2-1 lead, however, and they added to it with two outs as Hunter Kuhl and Betts hit back-to-back RBI doubles.
Nettleton didn’t add to their lead in the fourth or sixth but put up a three-spot in the fifth and seventh innings, sending eight to the plate in both frames.
Oswalt and Hawkins led off the fifth with back-to-back singles, and Kuhl grabbed his second double of the game to send another run in after courtesy runner Boston Estes scored on a steal of home. Crawley rounded out the scoring in the inning with an RBI groundout.
Cheek had the big blast of the night with a three-run homer to left in the top of the seventh to cap off the win. Crawley drew a walk, and Smith singled ahead of Cheek’s bomb.
Smith picked up the win with five innings in the start, allowing one run on four hits, walking one and striking out six. Cruz Mitchell closed out the game with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one baserunner and striking out a pair.
“Evan did a great job there on the mound filling up the zone, and defensively, we made all the plays,” Hargett said. “Cruz came in throwing strikes as well. We had some mistakes here and there, but the goal was to come over here and be 1-0 and then do the same on Friday.”
Friday: Nettleton 15, Hatley 1
Jackson Cheek hit a solo homer, a double and drove in three runs for Nettleton to lead the way in the win.
Carter Crawley and Evan Smith each also drove in three runs as Crawley and Cade Oswalt each hit doubles.
Austin Blake went four innings in the start, allowing one run on four hits, a walk and striking out seven. Crawley pitched the final scoreless inning.
David Woods had a double for Hatley in the loss.